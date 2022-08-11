Read full article on original website
Joey Dunahoo
Joey Dunahoo, age 62, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born on July 3, 1960, in Hamilton, Georgia, he was a son of Shirley Moye Dunahoo of Clermont and the late Emory West Dunahoo, Sr. Joey was a self-employed builder, who also worked in transportation and logistics. He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jack Graham Gaddis
Mr. Jack Graham Gaddis, 69 of Cornelia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Gaddis was born September 7, 1952, to the late Braska and Verdell Gaddis. Jack enjoyed playing his guitar and traveling around the world. Mr. Gaddis was a prison guard at Lee Arrendale State Prison for a number of years before retiring. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Jerry Gaddis, Larry Gaddis, Wilma Nix, Kaye Purcell, Donald Gaddis.
Richard Russell Harris, Sr.
Richard Russell Harris, Sr., age 82 of Hoschton entered heaven on Friday August 12, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Russell was born in Gainesville, GA on January 30, 1940. He was raised by late Jim & Lillie Mae Harris. He owned & operated K & R Electric and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He had been attending Union Baptist Church when his health began to decline. Russell loved Braves baseball and he loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his, biological brothers, Bobby Gene “Fatback” Harris, Tweddle Harris, Ray Harris Diner Harris & Johnny Harris; sisters, Rosa Mae Rider & Geneva Spencer.
Carol Houston
Carol Houston, age 84, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Born on August 4, 1938, in Tiger, she was a daughter of the late Vaugn Nichols and Lillian Vedell Shook. Mrs. Houston retired from Nichols Department store where she was the receiving and shipping manager. After her husband passed away, she worked in various retirement homes. She enjoyed working in her rose garden and loved her husband and sister. Mrs. Houston was a member of Glade Creek Baptist Church.
Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”
When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
Demorest sibs pedal for a cure for kids’ cancer
“Unbelievably proud.” That’s how Ashleigh Hogan of Demorest describes how she feels about what her son and daughter are doing. 14-year-old Levi and his 12-year-old sister Hope are combining their passion for cycling with their compassion for others to help kids with cancer. They’ve each pledged to ride hundreds of miles in September with a goal to raise $2,500 each for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF).
Habersham mail theft reports on rise, sheriff warns
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning homeowners to pay special attention to their mail following an increase in mail theft complaints in the county. The thieves are specifically targeting letters containing containing cash and checks, officials say. Clarkesville Post Office Supervisor Leslie Gailey says theives have been stealing...
Union County school employee arrested for shooting at vehicle in school parking lot
The GBI says a Union County maintenance worker was taken into custody after shooting at an empty vehicle on the primary school campus in Blairsville. State investigators identified the employee as 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville. According to state investigators, Brown targeted a specific unoccupied vehicle in the parking...
Habersham Animal Care and Control now offering free pet vaccines
If you’ve been avoiding getting your pets vaccinated because you can’t afford it, help is here. Habersham County Animal Care and Control is providing free vaccinations for area pets through a partnership with the nonprofit animal welfare foundation, Petco Love. The free vaccines are part of Petco Love’s...
