Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Scott City school district wins technology award
Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One...
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
KFVS12
Scott City School District sees progress with various upgrades and renovations
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City School District is making progress with various upgrades across the school district. Voters approved more than $7 million for a project on the April ballot earlier this year called Proposition KIDS. School leaders wasted no time in starting the construction process and have...
KFVS12
Mineral Area College holds ribbon cutting for new community college building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mineral Area College held a special ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau on Monday to commemorate the opening of their new building. MAC is expanding to the Cape Girardeau region offering more opportunities to students who are looking to explore more post high school educational courses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
KFVS12
One dead after house explosion in Wyatt
Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One...
wfcnnews.com
Marion restaurant gains attention for hilarious signage
MARION - If you're looking for some good food and a laugh to go along with it, one Marion restaurant has you covered!. WFCN News was sent several photos from our viewers of new signage at Riley's Smokehouse in Marion this week, taking a shot at inflation with some humor.
KFVS12
Pyramid Egyptian traffic signal
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening. A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
KFVS12
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
KFVS12
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirms at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Pevely man seriously injured in crash
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning, August 14. The crash happened at 7 a.m., just south of Cherokee Pass in Madison County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dakota M. Henson was driving...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
kbsi23.com
Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
abc17news.com
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/15
Drone 12 video, from the scene of a house explosion in Wyatt, Mo., shows scattered pieces of metal and a charred yard from where a home once stood. Malden DPS said Aaron Cooper was arrested Friday on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. Ky. circuit court judge...
KFVS12
Ky. circuit court judge suspended
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a potential phone scam. Someone calls and says you have a summons or that someone in your family needs the summons to be served to them. They go as far as to give...
Kait 8
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store led to someone walking out with more than just a fistful of dollars. The Missouri Lottery reported Monday that someone won $100,000. The winner, who was not identified, bought a $5 “Fistful of $500″ scratchers ticket at...
Comments / 0