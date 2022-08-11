ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

KFVS12

Scott City school district wins technology award

Scott City school district wins technology award
SCOTT CITY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KFVS12

One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.

One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

One dead after house explosion in Wyatt

One dead after house explosion in Wyatt
WYATT, MO
wfcnnews.com

Marion restaurant gains attention for hilarious signage

MARION - If you're looking for some good food and a laugh to go along with it, one Marion restaurant has you covered!. WFCN News was sent several photos from our viewers of new signage at Riley's Smokehouse in Marion this week, taking a shot at inflation with some humor.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Pyramid Egyptian traffic signal

Pyramid Egyptian traffic signal
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, August 14. The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Highway C, one mile south of Pocahontas, in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Brian P....
KFVS12

Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion

Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
WYATT, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman

A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Pevely man seriously injured in crash

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning, August 14. The crash happened at 7 a.m., just south of Cherokee Pass in Madison County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dakota M. Henson was driving...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting

Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
WYATT, MO
kbsi23.com

Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/15

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/15

Drone 12 video, from the scene of a house explosion in Wyatt, Mo., shows scattered pieces of metal and a charred yard from where a home once stood. Malden DPS said Aaron Cooper was arrested Friday on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden.
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

Ky. circuit court judge suspended

Ky. circuit court judge suspended
WYATT, MO
Kait 8

$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store led to someone walking out with more than just a fistful of dollars. The Missouri Lottery reported Monday that someone won $100,000. The winner, who was not identified, bought a $5 “Fistful of $500″ scratchers ticket at...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

