ljustine83
2d ago
Given all the local talk about him, he'd probably be safer to turn himself in. People ARE NOT happy...
hoiabc.com
Tazewell County woman sentenced to prison for killing her baby
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Tazewell County woman has received nine-years in prison for killing her own 11 month-old child. Angel Vanduker was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after suffocating her daughter Nova back in 2020. The conviction carries a penalty range of three to14-years. It was an emotional,...
ourquadcities.com
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted for intent to distribute cocaine, gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for drug and firearm-related charges Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Daryl G. McGhee for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man convicted of federal gun, drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A federal jury has convicted a Peoria man of drug and weapons charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Daryl McGhee, 33, was found guilty Wednesday of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
starvedrock.media
Guilty Pleas In Drug Possession Case Sends SV Woman To Prison
Prison awaits a Spring Valley woman who admitted to messing around with illegal drugs. Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Ellis was given 3 years in prison after pleading guilty this week to two counts of felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Each charge brought a 3-year sentence but the judge says she can serve the time concurrently.
hoiabc.com
Arrest warrant issued for man indicted on animal cruelty charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince. He was indicted Tuesday on a felony animal cruelty charge, for allegedly beating a dog which was caught on camera. Prince was originally charged with a misdemeanor animal abuse charge, and posted bond before prosecutors could...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two wanted individuals Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified 28-year-old Robert E. Early and 28-year-old Danielle M. Rogers while observing a residence on W. RB Garrett Avenue. After officers observed them enter a vehicle and drive...
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Herald & Review
Woman accused of pepper spraying another at Moline Wal-Mart
A woman remained in custody Friday, facing charges alleging she struck and used pepper spray on another woman in July at the Moline Wal-Mart. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Gabrielle Arrington, 31, Moline, with four counts of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege she hit a woman who was 60 or older about the head and used pepper spray on her on July 27 at the Wal-Mart at 3930 44th Avenue Drive in Moline.
wglt.org
Final report on Landings shootings in Normal leaves 'why' unanswered
Nearly a year ago on a sunny late summer afternoon, a cascade of sharp cracks sounded in the Landings Mobile Home Park in Normal. Ronald Reiner, 66, a resident of the Landings, had taken his handgun and started shooting. Police responded with everyone on the shift, including school resource officers. When it was over, three people were dead.
hoiabc.com
Peoria man convicted of drug, federal firearm offenses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. A federal grand jury returned those guilty verdicts against Daryl G. McGhee, 33, of the 6000 block of North...
1470 WMBD
Person shot overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
One injured by gunfire early Friday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering a gunshot wound. Just before 3:30 a.m., Peoria Police officers responded to the area of S. Oregon and W. Seibold Streets for reports of a gunshot victim. First responders found a man...
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
Central Illinois Proud
Area police warn of increased car burglaries
LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in the Twin Cities and surrounding communities are warning residents to check their cars at night. According to Le Roy Police, there have been at least 24 car burglary reports within the city. Chief Jason Williamson said in most instances nothing was taken, however, valuables have been taken in a handful of reports.
25newsnow.com
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim had been shot in the lower abdomen.
hoiabc.com
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Tuesday night homicide
UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the deadly shooting in the area of W. Kettelle and S. Louisa Streets Tuesday. According to a press release, 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died at the scene at 11:32 p.m. The autopsy showed that Peyton...
2 killed in plane crash while attempting emergency landing on street in Peoria County
Witnesses say the plane made a sputtering sound as it clipped several buildings in attempting to land on the street.
