Loxahatchee Groves, FL

wflx.com

Golf cart injuries among children on the rise

It's no surprise that golf carts are popular in the Sunshine State, as there are more than 1,000 golf courses in Florida. But the carts are not just being used on the green anymore. "It's just the convenience of it," Delray Beach resident Rob Carey said. Carey spent quite a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Technology making life better for seniors in Boca Raton

Modern senior living is what the Sinai Residences boast about in Boca Raton. There is a Space Invaders-type multi-ball game, a robot that delivers food, spin classes in the pool, and Teslas that take seniors to their appointments and to run errands. The center received an Innovation Award from LeadingAge...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Boynton Beach ‘no longer wishes’ to merge police force with PBSO

It appears a high-profile merger between the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police Department is off the table, for now. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released a letter Monday saying the city of Boynton Beach "no longer wishes to go forward with discussions about a merger."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County

A Martin County man was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after two marine deputies were able to pull him out of a burning boat. The rescue happened at the Manatee Pocket in Port Salerno near Pirates Cove. Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Buddy Sprott and Dan Hill pulled the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach moving broker customers without belongings, refund

Several customers of a West Palm Beach moving broker have complained to Contact 5, saying they were taken for a ride by the company. Tabitha Emmanuel told Contact 5 she hired Homesafe Transit last year for a move from California to Connecticut, thinking it was a moving company. However, the...
#White Rhino#Lion Country Safari#Southern White Rhinoceros#Black Rhinoceros#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Indian
wflx.com

Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens

A woman was found shot Monday morning in a neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting on South Four Seasons Road. When deputies arrived, they found a woman had been shot. She was taken to a hospital...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Martin County High School student wins Doodle for Google national contest

Congratulations to the 2022 Doodle for Google national winner Sophie Araque-Liu. Araque-Liu is a junior at Martin County High School. She was named the national winner on Tuesday after being selected as the Florida winner last month. WATCH: Selena Gomez surprises Doodle for Google winner Sophie Araque-Liu Araque-Liu won this...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Lockdown at Berkshire Elementary School leads to panic among parents

Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape. The School District of Palm Beach County said the school, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, was placed on a code-red lockdown about 2 p.m. because the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant in the area.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Police investigating after body found in North Palm Beach home

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a home Monday morning. North Palm Beach police found a man's body at a home on the 700 block of Lighthouse Drive. Palm Beach Gardens police assisted with shutting down traffic between Lagoon Drive and Westwind Drive. A view from Chopper...
wflx.com

Friend remembers golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash

Chris Rodberg, the owner of the Rod Room Bait and Tackle Shop, is dealing with the loss of a friend. Rodberg's friend, Troy Lowry, was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge. "He's a great guy. He works hard like I do," Rodberg said....
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Fort Pierce police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Aniah Burgess was last seen leaving her residence Friday, Aug. 12. She was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a white scarf on her head. Anyone who sees Aniah Burgess or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Electronic-sniffing K-9 joins Jupiter police task force

A Labrador retriever trained to sniff out electronic storage devices and comfort individuals following a traumatic incident is the newest member of the Jupiter Police Department. Koda, a two-year-old Labrador retriever, is newly assigned to Jupiter Police Task Force Agent Paul Bruno. Koda’s primary use will be in child exploitation...
JUPITER, FL

