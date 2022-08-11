Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
wflx.com
Golf cart injuries among children on the rise
It's no surprise that golf carts are popular in the Sunshine State, as there are more than 1,000 golf courses in Florida. But the carts are not just being used on the green anymore. "It's just the convenience of it," Delray Beach resident Rob Carey said. Carey spent quite a...
wflx.com
'Palm Beach Punishers' train to save lives, compete in World Rescue Challenge
Just about every day, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to someone trapped inside a car. While all firefighters are trained in what to do, one group goes to the next level. Two people trapped inside a car, leaning on its side. Every second and every inch matters. This is...
wflx.com
1 dead in hit-and-run between golf cart, vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Riviera Beach police say at least one person died in a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle Tuesday morning. The crash closed the Blue Heron Bridge in both directions for hours before sunrise. Police say the vehicle was left on the bridge, but the driver is still at-large.
wflx.com
Technology making life better for seniors in Boca Raton
Modern senior living is what the Sinai Residences boast about in Boca Raton. There is a Space Invaders-type multi-ball game, a robot that delivers food, spin classes in the pool, and Teslas that take seniors to their appointments and to run errands. The center received an Innovation Award from LeadingAge...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach ‘no longer wishes’ to merge police force with PBSO
It appears a high-profile merger between the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police Department is off the table, for now. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released a letter Monday saying the city of Boynton Beach "no longer wishes to go forward with discussions about a merger."
wflx.com
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
A Martin County man was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after two marine deputies were able to pull him out of a burning boat. The rescue happened at the Manatee Pocket in Port Salerno near Pirates Cove. Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Buddy Sprott and Dan Hill pulled the...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach moving broker customers without belongings, refund
Several customers of a West Palm Beach moving broker have complained to Contact 5, saying they were taken for a ride by the company. Tabitha Emmanuel told Contact 5 she hired Homesafe Transit last year for a move from California to Connecticut, thinking it was a moving company. However, the...
wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies recall rescuing man from burning boat
Two Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies had quite the "Fish Story" to tell. That's the name of the boat that was burning Sunday afternoon when Deputies Buddy Sprott and Daniel Hill came to the rescue. Sprott and Hill were training nearby when they sprang into action. Hill said the fire...
wflx.com
Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens
A woman was found shot Monday morning in a neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting on South Four Seasons Road. When deputies arrived, they found a woman had been shot. She was taken to a hospital...
wflx.com
Martin County High School student wins Doodle for Google national contest
Congratulations to the 2022 Doodle for Google national winner Sophie Araque-Liu. Araque-Liu is a junior at Martin County High School. She was named the national winner on Tuesday after being selected as the Florida winner last month. WATCH: Selena Gomez surprises Doodle for Google winner Sophie Araque-Liu Araque-Liu won this...
wflx.com
Body found in road near Atlantic Ave. and I-95 in Delray Beach
The eastbound lanes of Atlantic Ave. near I-95 are closed after a body was found in the road. Delray Beach police say the man's body was found just past the I-95 bride Monday morning. Officers have closed off the area since 4 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with...
wflx.com
Lockdown at Berkshire Elementary School leads to panic among parents
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape. The School District of Palm Beach County said the school, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, was placed on a code-red lockdown about 2 p.m. because the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant in the area.
wflx.com
Police investigating after body found in North Palm Beach home
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a home Monday morning. North Palm Beach police found a man's body at a home on the 700 block of Lighthouse Drive. Palm Beach Gardens police assisted with shutting down traffic between Lagoon Drive and Westwind Drive. A view from Chopper...
wflx.com
Friend remembers golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash
Chris Rodberg, the owner of the Rod Room Bait and Tackle Shop, is dealing with the loss of a friend. Rodberg's friend, Troy Lowry, was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge. "He's a great guy. He works hard like I do," Rodberg said....
wflx.com
Fort Pierce police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Aniah Burgess was last seen leaving her residence Friday, Aug. 12. She was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a white scarf on her head. Anyone who sees Aniah Burgess or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police warn public about fake viral social media post
A viral social media post targeting Port St. Lucie and other cities across the county is fake and not legitimate, Port St. Lucie Police Department said Monday. The fake post was found on a Facebook page named "Port St. Lucie Small Business Recommendation." Police are asking the public not to...
wflx.com
Berkshire Elementary School lockdown, confusion spark worst fears in parents
It started with law enforcement activity near a Palm Beach County elementary school, then quickly turned into moments of chaos and confusion for parents. Berkshire Elementary School, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, went on code red lockdown around 2 p.m. Monday as parents were arriving to pick up their kids.
wflx.com
Electronic-sniffing K-9 joins Jupiter police task force
A Labrador retriever trained to sniff out electronic storage devices and comfort individuals following a traumatic incident is the newest member of the Jupiter Police Department. Koda, a two-year-old Labrador retriever, is newly assigned to Jupiter Police Task Force Agent Paul Bruno. Koda’s primary use will be in child exploitation...
wflx.com
Deputies respond to Berkshire Elementary after receiving calls of shots fired
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant near Berkshire Elementary School when they received calls of shots fired in the area. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews and law enforcement were called to the 1000 block of Kirk Road about 2:15 p.m. Monday, after reports of a shooting.
