Oakridge, OR

Hotshot firefighter dies of injuries in Oregon's Big Swamp Fire

By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal
 5 days ago
A hot shot firefighter was killed on Wednesday after sustaining critical injuries from being struck by a tree while engaged on Oregon's Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge.

Collin Hagan, of the Craig Interagency Hotshots assigned from Colorado, died in the accident, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” Duane Bishop, acting forest supervisor of the Willamette National Forest, said in a statement. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”

Officials said additional information would be released "when appropriate."

The Big Swamp Fire is a roughly 117-acre blaze located 6.5 miles north of Lemolo Lake in Willamette National Forest. It ignited along with a cluster of others in the area, including the Windigo and Potter fires, last month during a spate of lightning strikes.

Hot Shot firefighters have helped suppress hundreds of small wildfires that have ignited after lightning strikes this summer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
