ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

No fear factor: Clemson football's Will Taylor plans to 'just go make plays'

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NROks_0hDZ9zDB00

CLEMSON – Will Taylor obviously possesses an abundance of attributes that enable him to be a two-sport standout at Clemson, with speed, athleticism, toughness and spatial awareness among them.

But his most important asset may be his fearless attitude.

Taylor has a natural daring streak that began manifesting itself as a 6-year-old.

“It comes from wrestling, absolutely,” said Taylor, whose father competed collegiately at The Citadel. “My best sport was probably wrestling and I wrestled for 10 years, so I kind of have that mentality.”

A three-time SCISA state wrestling champion at Ben Lippen, Taylor maintained that gutsy, go-for-broke approach as he emerged as a coveted baseball and football recruit in his high school career. His knack for casting caution to the wind has served him well in all of his athletic endeavors, but particularly when it comes to returning kicks.

“I just kind of go out there with no fear factor,” said Taylor, who played quarterback at Ben Lippen and Dutch Fork. “Whatever happens, happens. Just go make plays.”

Taylor did just that last season as a freshman, averaging 10.7 yards on six punt returns before suffering a torn ACL in the season’s fifth game just as he was transitioning from quarterback to wide receiver.

Crusty dudes:Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was intimidated by elder coaches at first ACC meeting

Under caution:Clemson football's Joseph Ngata needs healthy season, but it's off to ominous start

QB challenge:Ranking the quarterbacks Clemson football will face in the ACC this season

Fully recovered, he’s poised to become an impact wide receiver and kick returner for the Tigers, who open the 2022 season against Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Sept. 5.

“He’s just a baller, man,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s fast, he’s explosive. I’ve got to kind of see where he is because he couldn’t do anything in the spring, but every day he’s learning. He’s like a sponge out here.

“What I love about him is he’s got everything. He’s so explosive. Technically it’s just polishing him up and him learning all the nuances of playing the position. But he looks great; really pleased with what I’ve seen out of him. He’s just a very conscientious guy. Again, he’s got the mindset of a quarterback and understands the game.”

Last year, then-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave Taylor the nickname “Maverick” – a nod to Tom Cruise’s character in the Top Gun movies. Even though Elliott has moved on, Taylor's still known as Maverick around the football facility, and he’s done nothing to belie his moniker.

Taylor, who was taken in the 19th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft by Texas, was healthy enough to join the Clemson baseball team late in the season and batted .260 in 13 games.

“I mean he shows up, plays baseball – what did he hit, close to .300 or so?” Swinney said. “He’s probably faster than he’s ever been, and he’s always been fast. He’s strong, he’s confident, he’s got enough experience now and went through camp last year.

“All I can tell you is I started him at punt returner against Georgia in his opening game (of 2021), on the road, in Charlotte. There aren’t many freshmen I would run out there in that situation.”

Taylor didn’t blink.

“It was just catching another fly ball for me,” Taylor said. “I mean I’ve been doing that my whole life.”

Now as he bids to be the team’s primary punt returner and a major factor at slot receiver, Taylor once again is eager to flash his daring.

“I kind of turn on a switch,” Taylor said. “It’s a different attitude for me, honestly. It’s a bit more aggressive over here compared to the baseball side.”

And that's just the way Will Taylor likes it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy