yankodesign.com
ENGWE X26 E-bike conquers all terrains with its 1000W motor and dual batteries
Plenty of people have taken up biking or cycling recently, some to live a healthier lifestyle, others to escape the traffic of congested highways. Not all bikes are created equal, of course, and most are not equipped to handle different kinds of terrain. Even those that you could use to get to work and back aren’t always ready to face longer treks or rougher roads. Electric bicycles (not to be confused with electric scooters) can give you a leg up in terms of distance, but battery life and power will be perpetual concerns on the road. Whether you’re biking for sport or for work, you will probably want a bike that can handle anything and get you to your destination in comfort and in one piece, which is exactly what this monster of an E-bike brings to the table.
RideApart
Yamaha's Motolator Lets You Dial In Your Bike's Ergonomics Perfectly
It goes without saying that motorcycle design is a difficult, time-consuming task. While there are "templates," such as different body styles, that manufactures can follow, it's almost impossible to come up with the perfect, one-size-fits-all machine. This is where the vast aftermarket comes into play, where riders can opt for taller seats, adjustable foot pegs, handlebars at different heights, and so on.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in August 2022
Here at Electrek, we have spent endless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
The government will soon hand you $4,000 to buy a used electric car. How to navigate the purchase, according to experts.
Did you know that range decreases as an electric car's battery ages? Here's what else to know about buying a used EV, according to experts.
People are really driving like assholes
People are going to keep getting killed walking or biking because people are driving insanely dangerously. Today alone I saw: A guy get knocked over on his bike right before the tracks heading down to Ruston because a car turned right into a parking lot right in front of him. A truck park in a spot at Safeway with the end of the truck well into the other parking spot. Two people road raging (albeit in Issaquah) swerving in and out of a bike lane. Two cars going at least 50 down Pearl. Slow the fuck down before you kill someone.from Brills21.
Ford's experimental headlight technology projects information onto the road ahead
In brief: Ford's European division is testing new headlight technology designed to help keep drivers' eyes on the road. Dubbed high-resolution headlights, the tech is loosely based on existing heads-up displays that project helpful information onto the windshield in front of the driver. Ford's idea goes one step further by using the headlights to project even more information onto the road in front of the vehicle.
What Do You Need to Do When You Hit a Deer?
When you hit a deer it can be a scary experience and potentially an expensive one. Is there way for insurance to help out with the cost of the repairs? The post What Do You Need to Do When You Hit a Deer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
The Verge
Def Con hacker shows John Deere’s tractors can run Doom
The internet has shown us that Doom can run on everything from a cardboard box to a Roomba and even a single keyboard key, but now we can add a John Deere tractor to that list. Security researcher Sick Codes worked with Doom modder Skelegant to get the game running on a John Deere tractor display and showed off some gameplay at the Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas.
Are You Checking Your Motorcycle’s Tire Pressure Often Enough?
Tire pressure is critical to motorcycle performance, but most riders don’t check it often enough. Some experts say to check your tires at least twice a week. Others insist you put a tire pressure gauge on both tires every day you ride. Many motorcyclists who monitor their tire pressure neglect to adjust it based on the time of year or their riding style.
This Tesla Of Electric Motorcycles Is Finally Ready For The Road
The Arc Vector electric motorcycle is fast, but what really makes it special is the connected helmet and jacket that come with this futuristic six-figure ride.
Is A Mini-Split Air Conditioner More Or Less Expensive Than A Window Unit?
We examine mini-split air conditioners and window units to determine which option is less expensive. We also help you to pick the best unit for your home!
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prototype Drive: Worthy of a "Watch Out, Tesla Model 3"
To look at, sit in, and drive the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, you'd think Hyundai was trying to push upmarket into the "premium" space between mainstream and luxury brands. Executives at the Korean automaker insist that's not what they're up to, they just want to bring a premium experience to the masses. Our quick jaunt in an Ioniq 6 prototype shows they've succeeded.
techeblog.com
Engineers Transform Old Tire Rubber Into New Greener and Lighter Concrete
Engineers from RMIT University have found a way to transform old tire rubber into a greener and lighter concrete that aims to reduce manufacturing as well transportation costs significantly. Concrete typically consists of coarse aggregate and by replacing all of this with used tire rubber, the consumption of natural resources can be significantly reduced.
makeuseof.com
How to Choose Headlights for Your Automobile
Automobile headlights serve an important purpose to every driver. They keep you safe and help light the road, making headlights a crucial part of any vehicle. Retailers today offer many types of headlight bulbs that range in price, making it difficult to choose. From different connectors to headlight types, here's how to choose what's most applicable to you.
Why You Should Probably Turn Off Auto-Brightness On Your Android Phone
Auto-brightness on your Android phone has its merits, but you can also change the settings if they aren't working well for you.
insideevs.com
Evil Bikes' Epocalypse E-MTB Is Ready To Take On The Most Difficult Trails
Electric mountain bikes have become more capable than ever before, and have unlocked numerous possibilities for adernaline-addicted riders. One of the newest entrants into the massively popular eMTB segment comes from Seattle-based company Evil Bikes. It's called the Epocalypse, and judging from its specs, it wants to end the world for all other electric bikes it goes up against on the trail.
inputmag.com
Hummingbird’s folding e-bike has a plant-based frame that’s as strong as carbon fiber
Switching to an electric bicycle is already a big step in reducing your commute’s carbon footprint. But buying one that’s made with plant fibers is taking sustainability even more seriously. Hummingbird is trying to make waves within the e-bike industry with the Flax Folding Bike, an e-bike it...
Family Lost In Wilderness Because Google Maps
When using navigation apps, the road less traveled isn't always the best one to follow, as this family of four found out. The post Family Lost In Wilderness Because Google Maps appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SlashGear
