Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a bear attacked a hiker along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Point Woronzof on Sunday. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. The department said in a community release that the black bear was last seen just west of the Ted Stevens International Anchorage Airport runway.
alaskasnewssource.com
Farmers face difficult decisions amidst high hay prices, shortages
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan farmers are calling it ‘the perfect storm,’ as inflation, soaring diesel costs, on top of a poor season for growing hay are leaving some farms in the red and others struggling to feed their herds. While Alaskans were soaking up that early summer...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska prepares to use ranked-choice voting for the first time
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August 16 is a big day for Alaska, and the country. For the first time, Alaskan voters will use ranked-choice voting for the special general election to determine who will fill the house seat after the death of Republican Rep. Don Young. To win outright, a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Multiple lows bring in August rain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen 3.88 inches of rain for the month of August so far, that’s well above normal rainfall for the month, by some 2.5 inches. August is typically a rainy month anyway for Anchorage, but it is just mid-month, and Anchorage is now seeing its wettest August ever recorded.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bearded dragons, tortoises, and snakes, oh my!. The All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo has returned to the Menard Center. The event promotes the reptile and exotic animals community throughout Alaska by highlighting the niche world of reptile pet ownership. Colin Lindsey, his wife, brother, and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Limited dry time has greeted many across Southcentral Alaska the past month, as the wet season is living up to its name. While Sunday was fairly dry across the region, rain returned through the night into Monday morning. This rain will slowly taper off through the day, outside of coastal regions of Southcentral. While the heaviest rain today will remain anchored over Prince William Sound, the rest of Southcentral will see some isolated to scattered showers through at least midday. These areas will easily see less than 0.10 inches of rain, with upwards of an inch looking likely for portions of the sound.
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska’s Story: ‘It tastes like the ocean’ — chefs taste the importance of Indigenous foods
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The busy kitchen smelled like reindeer soup and cod tacos. A side of chips sat in black packages and would be served with sea asparagus salsa. “I don’t know anywhere else in town you can get sea asparagus salsa,” Amy Foote, the executive chef at the Alaska Native Medical Center said.
alaskasnewssource.com
Stuck in a wet weather rut
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Like us humans, the Earth’s weather, is beautiful, awe-inspiring, and yet very complex. So many elements, so many moving pieces; many known, and yet still many unknown. All of which, though, have a contribution, whether big or small, in producing the end result: the weather going on outside, right now. So, when the weather gets “stuck”, it certainly gives one (or many) a reason to pause and take note.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Primary Election 2022 live blog
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for voters to cast their choice of candidates in several key races. This live blog is where Alaska’s News Source team will be posting breaking updates, election results and more throughout the week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center. All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
Motorcycle-vehicle crash sends 1 person to the hospital
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV sent one person to the hospital Saturday with life-threatening injuries, according to the Anchorage Police Department. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Willow man charged with kidnapping Saturday
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - A Willow man has been charged with kidnapping, assault in the first, second, third, and fourth degrees, and interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. At 1:07 a.m. troopers responded for a welfare check on...
Comments / 0