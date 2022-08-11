ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
Des Moines, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, WA
q13fox.com

16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating

SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Hey kiddo, wild night’: 20-year-old seriously injured at going-away-to college party at Renton park

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Mercedes Jimenez-Soto is still reeling after the 20-year-old was shot at a party at Ron Regis Park in Renton Friday night. “I was devastated. You know, she’s my favorite person. I have her name tattooed on me,” Anna Davies, her aunt, said. Renton police said it all began with a fight that escalated into a shooting. Police said someone fired shots into the air, and another person shot at the people who were trying to run away. Jimenez-Soto was among those hit.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, another injured in crash on HOV off-ramp in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night in Tukwila. The crash happened on the high-occupancy vehicle lane of the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 405 to northbound Interstate 5. The collision caused the HOV...
TUKWILA, WA
#Head On Collision#Police#Accident#Harborview Medical Center
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Multiple boats destroyed, building damaged in Seattle marina fire

SEATTLE - Investigators are determining what caused a fire that destroyed at least three boats and damaged a building at a Seattle marina Sunday night. Before 10 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a marina in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. The fire...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

4 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into building

ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening injuring at least four people in Arlington, according to police and fire officials. Alrington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the...
ARLINGTON, WA
waterlandblog.com

Van stolen from Three Tree Montessori School in Burien over the weekend

Someone stole one of the school vans from Three Tree Montessori School in Burien (map below) sometime over the weekend. If you happen to be out and about, please keep an eye out for green 2009 Ford Econoline van, with license plate #C43705B, though the plate will likely be removed. The school’s logo on the side (identical to the van pictured below but green):
BURIEN, WA
ncwlife.com

Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee

A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
WENATCHEE, WA
waterlandblog.com

LETTER: Citizens reply to Port of Seattle’s response regarding North SeaTac Park

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written by a verified resident(s). It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Waterland Blog, nor its staff:]. An August 9 Letter to the Editor, “Port of Seattle responds – ‘Airport programs create habitat, strengthen native species,’” outlined...
SEATTLE, WA

