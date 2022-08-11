Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
81-year-old killed in head-on crash involving King County Metro bus
BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 81-year-old was killed in a head-on crash involving a King County Metro bus in Bellevue early Monday morning. Around 8 a.m., a bus was turning left onto 156th Ave. NE when the bus and another vehicle hit head-on. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
Multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-5 in Tacoma may have been caused by racing
TACOMA, Wash. — An overnight crash involving four vehicles that blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma for nearly seven hours may have been caused by racing, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash among three cars and a motorcycle happened near South 56th Street at...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road South and 138th Street South between Parkland and Spanaway. Multiple people were transported to the hospital with minor to serious injuries. A Ford Mustang was travelling southbound at around...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating
SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
‘Hey kiddo, wild night’: 20-year-old seriously injured at going-away-to college party at Renton park
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Mercedes Jimenez-Soto is still reeling after the 20-year-old was shot at a party at Ron Regis Park in Renton Friday night. “I was devastated. You know, she’s my favorite person. I have her name tattooed on me,” Anna Davies, her aunt, said. Renton police said it all began with a fight that escalated into a shooting. Police said someone fired shots into the air, and another person shot at the people who were trying to run away. Jimenez-Soto was among those hit.
1 killed, another injured in crash on HOV off-ramp in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night in Tukwila. The crash happened on the high-occupancy vehicle lane of the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 405 to northbound Interstate 5. The collision caused the HOV...
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman dies after being caught between Light Rail train, platform at Mount Baker station
SEATTLE — A woman has died after she was trapped between a light rail train and a platform at the Mount Baker station, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a light rail train at the station.
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a crash was reported on Friday morning in Everett. The social media accounts of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash happened on 128th Street Southwest at 11:10 a.m. Two passenger vehicles and either a garbage truck or dump...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Multiple boats destroyed, building damaged in Seattle marina fire
SEATTLE - Investigators are determining what caused a fire that destroyed at least three boats and damaged a building at a Seattle marina Sunday night. Before 10 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a marina in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. The fire...
q13fox.com
4 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into building
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening injuring at least four people in Arlington, according to police and fire officials. Alrington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the...
waterlandblog.com
Van stolen from Three Tree Montessori School in Burien over the weekend
Someone stole one of the school vans from Three Tree Montessori School in Burien (map below) sometime over the weekend. If you happen to be out and about, please keep an eye out for green 2009 Ford Econoline van, with license plate #C43705B, though the plate will likely be removed. The school’s logo on the side (identical to the van pictured below but green):
ncwlife.com
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest. According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles...
waterlandblog.com
LETTER: Citizens reply to Port of Seattle’s response regarding North SeaTac Park
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written by a verified resident(s). It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Waterland Blog, nor its staff:]. An August 9 Letter to the Editor, “Port of Seattle responds – ‘Airport programs create habitat, strengthen native species,’” outlined...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store
A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
Comments / 1