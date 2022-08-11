Read full article on original website
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
WSLS
Crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police says the crash happened at the 74 mile marker and involved a pickup truck that was pulling a camper.
wfxrtv.com
Trial underway for man charged in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion from 2019
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection with a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station is underway. As WFXR News previously reported, an explosion at South River Market on May 10,...
WSLS
Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
WSLS
Armed and dangerous man wanted after Botetourt County police chase ends in crash in Craig County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous. Virginia State Police says on Aug. 11 the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Officers alerted them of a suspect vehicle in connection with a theft of lottery tickets at a gas station at exit 162 in Botetourt County.
WSLS
Jury decided for Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
BUENA VISTA, Va. – A familiar Rockbridge County case was back in court this week. The gas station explosion of 2019 left four people dead, and on Monday, the man believed to be responsible for the tragedy faced a judge and jury. Phillip Westmoreland was charged with involuntary manslaughter...
WSET
Gretna Fire and Rescue orders new fire engine
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — A new Pierce Heavy Duty Rescue Pumper will be joining the Gretna Fire and Rescue team. The GFR made the announcement on Monday that they had placed the order, but it might be a while before the new engine rolls up. "Thanks to the continued...
WSET
16-year-old student charged, brought loaded gun to Henry Co. school: Sheriff's Office
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 am, The Henry County Sheriff's Office said Bassett High School faculty was made aware that a student was in possession of a firearm inside the school. The school staff notified the School Resource Officer, who immediately located and detained...
wallstreetwindow.com
Resurfacing of Route 58 West Eastbound section set to begin right outside Danville, Virginia in Pittsylvania County.
Starting Tuesday morning, street resurfacing will get underway on a one-mile segment of eastbound Route 58 in the vicinity of Vandola Road. The start point is approximately 0.5 mile west of Vandola Road (across from the collision center at 6262 Riverside Drive). Resurfacing ends just short of Parkway Drive. At...
WDBJ7.com
Sheriff’s offices looking for suspect in grand larceny, stolen property cases
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man is wanted by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office as part of a felony grand larceny investigation. Travis Ramsey is also wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office because of a probation violation and two warrants for receiving stolen property. Ramsey...
wfxrtv.com
Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
wfxrtv.com
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
WSLS
Man to serve 55 years in connection with 2020 Bedford County homicide
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to serve 55 years in connection with a Bedford County homicide that happened in 2020. Dalton Holbrook was sentenced on Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court to 99 years with 44 years suspended. Holbrook was originally charged with capital murder, which...
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
WSET
Woman, juvenile arrested after argument at Christiansburg Walmart
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight at Walmart. The Walmart is located at 2400 North Franklin Street. The initial callers reported at least one person with a gun according to the office. Upon arrival, officers said they located...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer loses nearly 500 gallons of fuel in crash on I-81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer lost nearly 500 gallons of fuel in a crash on I-81N in Botetourt County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 1:25 a.m. State police say HAZMAT workers had to offload the fuel before the truck could...
wfxrtv.com
Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges
UPDATE 10:20 a.m. (8/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted in another county by Virginia State Police. Authorities say the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WSLS
Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
pcpatriot.com
Wytheville man charged with robbery, abduction
On Thursday (Aug. 11) around 8:40 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Hazel Hollow Rd. in reference to an assault. After investigation it was determined that the victim, Berley Dalton, 45 of Pulaski County, was taken to Hazel Hollow Rd. where he was assaulted and robbed. Dalton was able to walk to a nearby home and call for help.
