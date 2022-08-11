ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police says the crash happened at the 74 mile marker and involved a pickup truck that was pulling a camper.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Roanoke County, VA
WSET

Gretna Fire and Rescue orders new fire engine

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — A new Pierce Heavy Duty Rescue Pumper will be joining the Gretna Fire and Rescue team. The GFR made the announcement on Monday that they had placed the order, but it might be a while before the new engine rolls up. "Thanks to the continued...
GRETNA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Roanoke County Police
wfxrtv.com

Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges

UPDATE 10:20 a.m. (8/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted in another county by Virginia State Police. Authorities say the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Wytheville man charged with robbery, abduction

On Thursday (Aug. 11) around 8:40 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Hazel Hollow Rd. in reference to an assault. After investigation it was determined that the victim, Berley Dalton, 45 of Pulaski County, was taken to Hazel Hollow Rd. where he was assaulted and robbed. Dalton was able to walk to a nearby home and call for help.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy