Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
Empire City Casino hosts first summer concert following pandemic hiatus
Grammy winning rhythm and blues band the Commodores took to the stage to much of delight of fans who attended the outdoor show.
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing clothes from Lake Grove store
Police say the three women stole clothing from Old Navy.
Church holds ‘stoop’ baptisms, block party in Bed-Stuy
Pastor Alex L. Williams of Institutional Church of God in Christ held a Stoop Water Baptism for Sunday’s service to unite the community.
Co-op City residents remember late cab driver as beloved, active community member
It was a somber mood at the home of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah as family and community members stopped by to pay their respects.
Police: 2 men wanted for ambushing 12-year-old in Brooklyn apartment
The NYPD says two male suspects are wanted for allegedly entering an apartment and ambushing a 12-year-old child in Sunset Park.
Firefighter suffers cardiac arrest ahead of clam eating fundraiser in Island Park
Eric Gorton says most people at the fundraiser did not know what happened to Fischer as it happened just before the event was about to start and happened in the back of the restaurant
Police: 2 people in pool struck by falling tree, 1 killed
The NYPD says two people were struck by a falling tree while in a pool in the Bronx, killing one.
Family, friends hold vigil to mark 2 years since fatal shooting of aspiring Brooklyn rapper
It's been two years since Deshawn Reid was shot and killed but not a day goes by where his family doesn't think of him.
ALERT CENTER: Fire rips through vacant commercial building in Elmont
The fire broke out at the commercial building located on Meacham Avenue around 5:35 p.m. Monday.
Officials investigating cause of dry wells in town of Newburgh
Town officials say they’re investigating whether the wells went dry due to the drought or if it was somehow caused by construction of two warehouses in the area.
SNAP households to receive extra benefits in August
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that all SNAP households will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in August.
Stay clear! Police warn of sinkhole at popular Monmouth County beach
Sinkholes at a popular Monmouth County beach have police warning visitors to stay clear.
First responders rescue girl in unicorn raft who was swept out in Long Island Sound
A girl was rescued after her inflatable unicorn raft was swept out into the Long Island Sound in Fairfield, police say.
‘We need this water’: Residents in Paterson neighborhood say they’ve had no water service for days
Residents in one Paterson neighborhood say they’ve gone without water for days, saying the water suddenly shut off as early as Thursday night on Liberty Street.
3-car crash in Woodbury kills 1 person, injures 6; Grand rabbi not hurt
One person was killed and six others were injured in a three car crash in Orange County Wednesday night.
TD Bank robber still at large after last striking in the Bronx
The notorious TD Bank robber is still on the run nearly two weeks after police say he struck last in the Bronx.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for burglarizing Lake Ronkonkoma business twice
Police say a man broke into E Smoke & Convenience, located at 370 Ronkonkoma Ave., on July 20 at 1:15 a.m.
NYPD: Suspect robs TD Bank on East 149th Street for the third time
Police say the man accused of robbing a number of TD banks in the Bronx has struck again.
Stamford police: Shelton man turns himself in for deadly accident
Stamford police say the man responsible for a deadly pedestrian accident several months ago has turned himself in.
