HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 8:30 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to Lalor Street near Fitzrandolf Avenue for a serious motor vehicle crash with extrication. First arriving firefighters confirmed one person was trapped and had to use extrication equipment to remove the person from the vehicle. It was unclear how severe the injuries were or how many total were injured in the crash. Trenton Fire Department also received a call for the crash and responded to the scene. Hamilton Township Police Department is investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time. Please check back for updates as they become available.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO