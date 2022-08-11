ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ina, IL

Senior Health Fair Set for Aug. 23 in Marion

MARION – State Senator Dale Fowler and Representative Dave Severin will host their annual free Senior Health Fair next week in Marion. The health fair is a great way for area seniors to get free health screenings and talk with healthcare professionals. The Senior Health Fair will be held...
MARION, IL
Scooter’s Coffee Opening New Locations in Central, Southern Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – A national coffee franchise has announced the opening of nine locations in Central and Southern Illinois. Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, says in a press release its opening drive-thru coffee locations to Centralia, Salem, Mount Vernon, Vandalia, Benton, Mount Carmel, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, and Olney. Scooter’s Coffee...
OLNEY, IL
SIU University Museum Seeks Submissions from Women Artists

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s University Museum is accepting applications for an upcoming exhibition showcasing the creations of women artists in the Southern Illinois region. “Women’s Voices 3: Make/Believe, a Juried Exhibition” will be on display Feb. 7 to May 13, 2023 in the museum’s North Hall...
CARBONDALE, IL
Franklin County Sheriff Taking Applications for Deputy Sheriff, Correctional Officer

BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for positions of Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. Applications can be obtained at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 403 E. Main Street in Benton, Illinois, 62812 and must be returned to the same location. You must be at least 21 years of age. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a valid Illinois driver’s license. All applicants must be able to pass a comprehensive background check free of felony and serious misdemeanor convictions. Applicants may also be required to adhere to a medical exam and drug screening.
BENTON, IL
Missouri Man Lodged in Wayne County, IL Jail on Multiple Charges

FAIRFIELD – A 34-year-old O’Fallon, Missouri man is in the Wayne County, Illinois Jail following his arrest over the weekend on multiple charges. According to the Fairfield Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, they were notified of a possible stolen vehicle located in the 300 block of North First Street.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL

