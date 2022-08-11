BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for positions of Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. Applications can be obtained at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 403 E. Main Street in Benton, Illinois, 62812 and must be returned to the same location. You must be at least 21 years of age. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a valid Illinois driver’s license. All applicants must be able to pass a comprehensive background check free of felony and serious misdemeanor convictions. Applicants may also be required to adhere to a medical exam and drug screening.

BENTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO