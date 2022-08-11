Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
wish989.com
Gov. Pritzker Awards $106 Million in Grants through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program
SPRINGFIELD – The State of Illinois is awarding $106 million in grants to 50 communities across the state. The money comes from the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program and is the largest investment in community relations says Gov. JB P Pritzker. Federal matching grants bring total...
wish989.com
Senior Health Fair Set for Aug. 23 in Marion
MARION – State Senator Dale Fowler and Representative Dave Severin will host their annual free Senior Health Fair next week in Marion. The health fair is a great way for area seniors to get free health screenings and talk with healthcare professionals. The Senior Health Fair will be held...
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff Taking Applications for Deputy Sheriff, Correctional Officer
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for positions of Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. Applications can be obtained at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 403 E. Main Street in Benton, Illinois, 62812 and must be returned to the same location. You must be at least 21 years of age. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a valid Illinois driver’s license. All applicants must be able to pass a comprehensive background check free of felony and serious misdemeanor convictions. Applicants may also be required to adhere to a medical exam and drug screening.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion, Clinton, Fayette, and Clay County all now at high level for COVID transmission
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was on the rise in Marion County for the week ending on Thursday keeping the county in the high category for community transmission. There were 140 new cases reported, up 37 percent from the prior week. There were three new hospitalizations. The preliminary seven-day rate of infection is 376 per 100,000 people, compared to the statewide average of 208 per 100,000 people.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois White County Sheriff: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"
White County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from White County Sheriff: "LINCOLN WAY CENTRAL HIGH CONDUCTING EMERGENCY DRILL - 3:30 pm today ocv.im/4a1LJi0" on July 29Read on Twitter"FUGITIVE APPREHENED... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:37. Will there be...
wsiu.org
Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping
Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
wish989.com
Missouri Man Lodged in Wayne County, IL Jail on Multiple Charges
FAIRFIELD – A 34-year-old O’Fallon, Missouri man is in the Wayne County, Illinois Jail following his arrest over the weekend on multiple charges. According to the Fairfield Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, they were notified of a possible stolen vehicle located in the 300 block of North First Street.
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
KFVS12
$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities. The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the...
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
wish989.com
Carmi Man Sentenced for Using Property Unlawfully, Driving on Revoked License
CARMI – A Carmi man was sentenced Monday in White County Court to the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Use of Property, a Class 2 felony and Driving While License Revoked, a Class 4 felony. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 30-year-old Daniel G. Desper will...
wfcnnews.com
Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office looking to hire for multiple positions
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire for multiple positions, including both Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. According to the Sheriff's Office, applications are being accepted now at the Sheriff's Office located at 404 N. Van Buren Street in Marion. Applications may be picked up...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report
There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
wish989.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opening New Locations in Central, Southern Illinois
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – A national coffee franchise has announced the opening of nine locations in Central and Southern Illinois. Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, says in a press release its opening drive-thru coffee locations to Centralia, Salem, Mount Vernon, Vandalia, Benton, Mount Carmel, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, and Olney. Scooter’s Coffee...
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac for August 15th.
The City of Carbondale and Carbondale Main Street have teamed up to host the free outdoor concerts at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. This Saturday, see Lone Howl and Josh Caterer Trio. The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street. More info here: https://www.explorecarbondale.com/civicalerts.aspx?aid=2143.
wrul.com
Desper Sentenced to 3 Years in the IDOC
A Carmi man was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections Monday morning. 30 year old Daniel Desper was sentenced today on charges of Unlawful Use of Property (a Class 2 Felony) and Driving While License Revoked (a Class 4 Felony). Desper has previously been placed on probation in 2021 for the methamphetamine related offense of Unlawful Use of Property. However, he violated the probation and was charged on March 30th, 2022 with driving on a revoked license for the third time upon an arrest by the Carmi Police Department. He will serve 3 year sentences for both offences concurrently. Judge Thomas Dinn was the presiding judge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 14th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salem woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. Danielle Campbell of East Main was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Campbell was a passenger in the car during the stop at Tonti Road and Cedar north of Salem. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
wish989.com
Counseling Available for Washington Elementary Students in Marion Following Student’s Death Friday
MARION – Counselors will be available at Washington Elementary School in Marion today for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance following the death of one of their students on his way home from school Friday. That’s according to a letter posted from...
935thelloyd.com
Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased
An Evansville man reported missing in July has been found and another man is charged with his murder. Police say they received a tip that led them to a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. They found the deceased body of 57 year old Patrick White covered...
