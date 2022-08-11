ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcleansboro, IL

wish989.com

Senior Health Fair Set for Aug. 23 in Marion

MARION – State Senator Dale Fowler and Representative Dave Severin will host their annual free Senior Health Fair next week in Marion. The health fair is a great way for area seniors to get free health screenings and talk with healthcare professionals. The Senior Health Fair will be held...
MARION, IL
wish989.com

Franklin County Sheriff Taking Applications for Deputy Sheriff, Correctional Officer

BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for positions of Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. Applications can be obtained at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 403 E. Main Street in Benton, Illinois, 62812 and must be returned to the same location. You must be at least 21 years of age. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a valid Illinois driver’s license. All applicants must be able to pass a comprehensive background check free of felony and serious misdemeanor convictions. Applicants may also be required to adhere to a medical exam and drug screening.
BENTON, IL
Mcleansboro, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion, Clinton, Fayette, and Clay County all now at high level for COVID transmission

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was on the rise in Marion County for the week ending on Thursday keeping the county in the high category for community transmission. There were 140 new cases reported, up 37 percent from the prior week. There were three new hospitalizations. The preliminary seven-day rate of infection is 376 per 100,000 people, compared to the statewide average of 208 per 100,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois White County Sheriff: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"

White County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from White County Sheriff: "LINCOLN WAY CENTRAL HIGH CONDUCTING EMERGENCY DRILL - 3:30 pm today ocv.im/4a1LJi0" on July 29Read on Twitter"FUGITIVE APPREHENED... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:37. Will there be...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping

Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Missouri Man Lodged in Wayne County, IL Jail on Multiple Charges

FAIRFIELD – A 34-year-old O’Fallon, Missouri man is in the Wayne County, Illinois Jail following his arrest over the weekend on multiple charges. According to the Fairfield Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, they were notified of a possible stolen vehicle located in the 300 block of North First Street.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report

There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opening New Locations in Central, Southern Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – A national coffee franchise has announced the opening of nine locations in Central and Southern Illinois. Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, says in a press release its opening drive-thru coffee locations to Centralia, Salem, Mount Vernon, Vandalia, Benton, Mount Carmel, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, and Olney. Scooter’s Coffee...
OLNEY, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac for August 15th.

The City of Carbondale and Carbondale Main Street have teamed up to host the free outdoor concerts at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. This Saturday, see Lone Howl and Josh Caterer Trio. The Washington Street Concert Venue is located at the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Main Street. More info here: https://www.explorecarbondale.com/civicalerts.aspx?aid=2143.
CARBONDALE, IL
wrul.com

Desper Sentenced to 3 Years in the IDOC

A Carmi man was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections Monday morning. 30 year old Daniel Desper was sentenced today on charges of Unlawful Use of Property (a Class 2 Felony) and Driving While License Revoked (a Class 4 Felony). Desper has previously been placed on probation in 2021 for the methamphetamine related offense of Unlawful Use of Property. However, he violated the probation and was charged on March 30th, 2022 with driving on a revoked license for the third time upon an arrest by the Carmi Police Department. He will serve 3 year sentences for both offences concurrently. Judge Thomas Dinn was the presiding judge.
CARMI, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, August 14th, 2022

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salem woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. Danielle Campbell of East Main was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Campbell was a passenger in the car during the stop at Tonti Road and Cedar north of Salem. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, IL
935thelloyd.com

Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased

An Evansville man reported missing in July has been found and another man is charged with his murder. Police say they received a tip that led them to a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. They found the deceased body of 57 year old Patrick White covered...
EVANSVILLE, IN

