WSET
A new deputy city manager is coming to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda hired a new deputy city manager named Greg Patrick. Patrick holds degrees from Virginia Tech and Strayer University and has spent years working in Norfolk with a line of accomplishments following behind him. Patrick helped the City of Norfolk to...
WSET
DPD to hold free community yard sale at P.E.A.C.E Community Center
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is hoping to connect with the community at a yard sale event this September. On September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the P.E.A.C.E. (Police Embrace Active Community Engagement) Community Center is hosting a community yard sale. The P.E.A.C.E. Community Center is located at 827 Green Street.
WSET
Donated Land for Homes from the Heart Gala Giveaway
We've talked about the Homes from the Heart Gala, but now we're giving spotlight to the organization who has donated to piece of land the home will be built on. Divine Fog Serves incorporates the 3 C's into our Corporate Mission Statement: Culture, Compliance and Customer Service. Hosted by Lynchburg...
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham to demolish two buildings
Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
WSET
Miller Park Pool extends swim season through Labor Day, offers free admission
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg Parks & Recreation Department said they are proud to announce free admission to Miller Park Pool. Free admission will begin on Saturday, August 20. Parks and Recreation said for the first time in over a decade, their swim season has been...
wallstreetwindow.com
Is There A Housing Bubble? Crazy Home Prices In Martinsville, Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Is there a housing bubble in the United States? Take a look at these new small homes that just listed on the market in Martinsville, Virginia. Do you think these real estate listings are priced too high? We try to answer that question by taking a look at home building costs in this news video.
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS public information officer awarded for efforts to find missing child
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Public Information Officer Rachel Hale stepped up to help with efforts to find a missing child in Roanoke. Recently, she was awarded a certificate in recognition of her efforts. On July 26, Hale, the PIO for Roanoke FireEMS, filled in for the Roanoke Police Department's...
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
WSET
$4M Affordable Housing Development Fund, applications coming to Town of Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Blacksburg said it is facing a growing deficit of housing of all types, with a particular need for new homes for low-to-moderate-income households. They said this deficit requires the development of a substantial number of new homes and the rehabilitation and retention of existing homes that might otherwise become unaffordable or uninhabitable.
cardinalnews.org
Danville event will focus on the future of advanced manufacturing
Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers and chairman of the board of The Manufacturing Institute, will be the featured speaker in the next installment of the Cardinal News Speaker Series. Timmons will speak about the future of advanced manufacturing in our region at a breakfast...
smithmountainlake.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County
The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Aug. 8. A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host...
WDBJ7.com
Crews start work on James River Bridge in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Buchanan can expect to see some construction on the James River Bridge soon. Virginia Department of Transportation crews started to put out message boards Monday alerting drivers of the upcoming construction. Water Street will be closed while construction is happening on the bridge.
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
WSET
Roanoke officer retires after 25 years of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office thanked an officer for 25 years of service before retirement on Tuesday. "We are sad to see you go but hope you are enjoying retirement!!" RCSO said in a Facebook post. Robert Fitzgerald Sr. is graduating after 25 years and...
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
WSET
Danville General District Court closes early Tuesday for COVID protocols
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville General District Court is expected to close early on Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Mondul said on behalf of Judge Robert A. Adams, that the Danville General District Court will close at 1 p.m. for COVID protocols. Mondul said the court will reopen Wednesday with...
WSET
Gretna Fire and Rescue orders new fire engine
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — A new Pierce Heavy Duty Rescue Pumper will be joining the Gretna Fire and Rescue team. The GFR made the announcement on Monday that they had placed the order, but it might be a while before the new engine rolls up. "Thanks to the continued...
WSET
'Pack the Bus:' Bedford Co. schools raise nearly $10K for new supplies
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools held a "Pack the Bus" event on Friday, August 5 at the Bedford Walmart. The county school said "the back to school drive is being deemed an overwhelming success. A BCPS school bus was parked at the store for the day,...
WSET
Bedford County parents petition against elementary school rezoning
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents in Bedford County are weighing in on proposed rezoning plans for Bedford County schools. The school board is looking over plans to battle overcrowding in elementary schools, particularly New London Academy, which is at 103% capacity. The rezoning would send some New London...
