Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
 5 days ago

Second water main break in Newark 00:27

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey.

According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m.

A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area.

On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water .

Alnisa Horsley
5d ago

Where is all the money to fix the old pipes and infrastructure 🤦🏾‍♀️ come on Ras Baraka! Start Hiring Experts and Stop giving your Friends,comrads jobs! Do Better! Horrible!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS New York

Calls for justice after MTA worker assaulted while protecting customers

NEW YORK -- There were calls for justice Tuesday following another disturbing subway crime, this time involving a transit worker.A man is accused of beating a subway cleaner so severely he had to be hospitalized.The passionate pleas were heard outside the Bronx County Hall of Justice on Tuesday.Loved ones and co-workers of Anthony Nelson want the man who allegedly badly beat the 35-year-old while he was on the job to be prosecuted to the fullest extent."Anthony is not the first, but we want [him] to be the last," said Robert Kelley of Transport Workers Union Local 100.Kelley says transit workers fear for their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 30 years in state prison for fatal 2018 shooting

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for a fatal shooting back on September 4th, 2018 after a four-week trial. On Friday, Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced James Crawford, 24, of Jersey City, to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison for his role in the shooting death of Eric Crocker, 23, on September 4th, 2018.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

