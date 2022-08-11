Read full article on original website
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner
Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano
Brunch Club also serves beignets at Plano's Legacy Hall. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
East Texas Favorite Weatherman is Returning to Your Television
We've been keeping you up to date on the health and recovery of KLTV 7's head meteorologist Mark Scirto after he suffered a stroke while in Dallas in May of this year. All Mark was needing from us was our multitude of prayers and well wishes as he worked with his doctors and in his daily rehab so he could get back to a normal life and back on the air to give us our daily 7 day forecast. Well, we are proud to pass along some great news about Mark Scirto.
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Monster Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Arlington.
Plano Local Will Zalatoris Is One Of The Best Golfers In The World
After a frustrating year, Plano local Will Zalatoris finally had a breakthrough last Sunday, August 14, when he won his first PGA Tour event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee on the third playoff hole against Austrian Sepp Straka. This has been a long-awaited triumph...
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
Fire In Downtown McKinney, Texas [Update]
About 10:30 a.m. this morning, when Local Profile was interviewing Australian artist Guido van Helton about the city’s massive new art project, a black plume of smoke started to billow over downtown, just two blocks away. Bystanders and business owners outside reported a dumpster fire behind the popular dining...
Fall Retreats for a Quick Getaway
While the summer temperatures make exploring unbearable, with fall comes the opportunity to experience the best of North Texas. Whether you want to experience the monumental State Fair of Texas, the best of “Friday Night Lights” with football season, or live out your fairytale fantasy at the 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, Dallas is the place to experience the best of fall. Travelers looking for an unforgettable place to stay should consider The Joule, which is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown. Sharing some highlights below:
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
Update: Following a Beto O’Rourke Event, Conservatives Boycott the Wrong Big Al’s
Call it a case of mistaken identity. Calls for a protest began after a Waxahachie, Texas eatery, Big Al’s Down the Hatch, hosted an event for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on the afternoon of Sunday, August 7. Following the event, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that there was...
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Beck Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Beck received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
Rodeo Goat now open on Preston Road in Frisco
Rodeo Goat opened in Frisco this summer. (Courtesy Rodeo Goat) Rodeo Goat’s biggest location for its one-of-a-kind burgers opened in early August at 3111 Preston Road, in a building formerly occupied by Romano's Macaroni Grill. The burger joint is known for its burgers, fries and beers. Featured burgers include...
