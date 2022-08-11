ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX
Eagle 106.3

What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
Coppell, TX
City
Celina, TX
Celina, TX
Lifestyle
Collin County, TX
Lifestyle
State
California State
Collin County, TX
Food & Drinks
County
Collin County, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Providence Village, TX
City
Wylie, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano

Brunch Club also serves beignets at Plano's Legacy Hall. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
ARLINGTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Favorite Weatherman is Returning to Your Television

We've been keeping you up to date on the health and recovery of KLTV 7's head meteorologist Mark Scirto after he suffered a stroke while in Dallas in May of this year. All Mark was needing from us was our multitude of prayers and well wishes as he worked with his doctors and in his daily rehab so he could get back to a normal life and back on the air to give us our daily 7 day forecast. Well, we are proud to pass along some great news about Mark Scirto.
DALLAS, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft

Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
ODESSA, TX
Local Profile

Fire In Downtown McKinney, Texas [Update]

About 10:30 a.m. this morning, when Local Profile was interviewing Australian artist Guido van Helton about the city’s massive new art project, a black plume of smoke started to billow over downtown, just two blocks away. Bystanders and business owners outside reported a dumpster fire behind the popular dining...
MCKINNEY, TX
drifttravel.com

Fall Retreats for a Quick Getaway

While the summer temperatures make exploring unbearable, with fall comes the opportunity to experience the best of North Texas. Whether you want to experience the monumental State Fair of Texas, the best of “Friday Night Lights” with football season, or live out your fairytale fantasy at the 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, Dallas is the place to experience the best of fall. Travelers looking for an unforgettable place to stay should consider The Joule, which is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown. Sharing some highlights below:
DALLAS, TX
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

