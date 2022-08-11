Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
Who killed Disha Allen? Reward increased to $10,000 for information in murder of 25-year-old single mother in BaytownJenifer KnightonBaytown, TX
Woman arrested in 17-year-old murder of elderly Cleveland coupleLavinia ThompsonCleveland, TX
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
bluebonnetnews.com
Michael Ray Orand
Michael Ray Orand passed from this life surrounded by his loved ones on August 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Michael’s story began on August 4, 1949. He was born to the late Harrison Crunk “HC” Orand Jr and Ethel Jeanette Gardner Orand in Liberty, TX at Liberty Dayton Hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluebonnetnews.com
Letter to the editor: L-D hospital would be forced to close without Hospital District
Indigent care and charity care have long been a cornerstone for the Liberty County Hospital District and Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center since the district was formed in 2005 (It [was] purchased and reopened the hospital in 2009). There are many citizens in our community in need of care that rely on the hospital district for essential and sometimes life saving services.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic opening at new location
Liberty County Hospital District No 1 is proud to announce the opening of our new Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The clinic is located on the corner of Travis and Monta at 1201 N Travis in Liberty. Hours at the new clinic site will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
bluebonnetnews.com
Leonard Jesse Barrow
Leonard Jesse Barrow, 81, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Friday, March 21, 1941 in Splendora, Texas to Jesse Courtney Barrow and Ruby Dee Lucas Barrow, both of whom have preceded him in death. Leonard was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Barrow, brothers, Vernon Barrow and Samuel Barrow, sisters, Carolyn McAdams, Geraldine Mistead, and Mary Smith. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Bridget Roberts and husband Edward, Brenda Vaughan and husband Bobby, Leonard Barrow and Deborah Roach, Eric Barrow; sisters, Norma Inkster and Charlene Bonnette; grandchildren, Brittany May, Brent Roberts, Jason Vaughan, Keegan Vaughan, Brandon Barrow, Tanner Barrow, Logan Barrow, Megan Paschall; great-grandchildren, Bianca, Joselynne, Carter, Chase, Declan, Cole, Hunter, Silas, Clyde; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Leonard will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment for Leonard will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Brad Dancer Officiating.
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bluebonnetnews.com
Jose Miguel Juarez
Jose Miguel Juarez, of Cleveland, Texas, was born into his Heavenly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas to Denilson Juarez-Lopez and Alicia Villegas. Jose was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Villegas. Left to cherish his memory is...
tsu.edu
Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history
Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
1 killed, 2 wounded in the parking lot of Heart Nightclub on Washington Avenue in Houston
Three men were shot (1 killed, and 2 injured) outside a popular nightclub in Houston Sunday night. The shooting occurred on August 15, 2022, when police say three men were shot outside of Heart Nightclub located at 5002 Washington Avenue possibly over an argument about a woman.
More than 120 island residents attended the town hall to learn more about the ongoing coyote research.
Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Coyote Town Hall tonight at Moody Gardens with Animal Services supervisor Josh Henderson and Gulf Coast Canine project researchers Bridgett vonHoldt and Kristin Brzeski.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize this man? Hospital needs help locating patient’s family
HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center is seeking help to locate the family of a male patient. The man was brought to the hospital by EMS personnel on March 5 after he was involved in an incident at a local establishment. Hospital personnel said the...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
fox26houston.com
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Click2Houston.com
Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend
ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg. The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.
springhappenings.com
5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta
Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
Comments / 0