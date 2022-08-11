Leonard Jesse Barrow, 81, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Friday, March 21, 1941 in Splendora, Texas to Jesse Courtney Barrow and Ruby Dee Lucas Barrow, both of whom have preceded him in death. Leonard was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Barrow, brothers, Vernon Barrow and Samuel Barrow, sisters, Carolyn McAdams, Geraldine Mistead, and Mary Smith. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Bridget Roberts and husband Edward, Brenda Vaughan and husband Bobby, Leonard Barrow and Deborah Roach, Eric Barrow; sisters, Norma Inkster and Charlene Bonnette; grandchildren, Brittany May, Brent Roberts, Jason Vaughan, Keegan Vaughan, Brandon Barrow, Tanner Barrow, Logan Barrow, Megan Paschall; great-grandchildren, Bianca, Joselynne, Carter, Chase, Declan, Cole, Hunter, Silas, Clyde; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Leonard will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment for Leonard will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Brad Dancer Officiating.

