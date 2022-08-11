ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card

The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
DAYTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR

“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
CONROE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Michael Ray Orand

Michael Ray Orand passed from this life surrounded by his loved ones on August 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Michael’s story began on August 4, 1949. He was born to the late Harrison Crunk “HC” Orand Jr and Ethel Jeanette Gardner Orand in Liberty, TX at Liberty Dayton Hospital.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Dayton, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Letter to the editor: L-D hospital would be forced to close without Hospital District

Indigent care and charity care have long been a cornerstone for the Liberty County Hospital District and Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center since the district was formed in 2005 (It [was] purchased and reopened the hospital in 2009). There are many citizens in our community in need of care that rely on the hospital district for essential and sometimes life saving services.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic opening at new location

Liberty County Hospital District No 1 is proud to announce the opening of our new Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The clinic is located on the corner of Travis and Monta at 1201 N Travis in Liberty. Hours at the new clinic site will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
LIBERTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Leonard Jesse Barrow

Leonard Jesse Barrow, 81, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Friday, March 21, 1941 in Splendora, Texas to Jesse Courtney Barrow and Ruby Dee Lucas Barrow, both of whom have preceded him in death. Leonard was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Barrow, brothers, Vernon Barrow and Samuel Barrow, sisters, Carolyn McAdams, Geraldine Mistead, and Mary Smith. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Bridget Roberts and husband Edward, Brenda Vaughan and husband Bobby, Leonard Barrow and Deborah Roach, Eric Barrow; sisters, Norma Inkster and Charlene Bonnette; grandchildren, Brittany May, Brent Roberts, Jason Vaughan, Keegan Vaughan, Brandon Barrow, Tanner Barrow, Logan Barrow, Megan Paschall; great-grandchildren, Bianca, Joselynne, Carter, Chase, Declan, Cole, Hunter, Silas, Clyde; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Leonard will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment for Leonard will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Brad Dancer Officiating.
SHEPHERD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disd#Isd#Fbi#Canned Foods#Charity#Dayton Isd#Fumc Dayton
bluebonnetnews.com

Jose Miguel Juarez

Jose Miguel Juarez, of Cleveland, Texas, was born into his Heavenly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas to Denilson Juarez-Lopez and Alicia Villegas. Jose was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Villegas. Left to cherish his memory is...
CLEVELAND, TX
tsu.edu

Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history

Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
Click2Houston.com

Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
springhappenings.com

5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta

Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy