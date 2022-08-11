ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue

Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOCO

OU Health, United Health Care agree to start processing claims again

OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care have reached an agreement to start processing claims again after services were terminated on May 1. Over the weekend, OU Health and United Health Care announced they agreed to go back to when services were terminated. They say all claims between then and now will be retroactively processed as in-network.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

OSBI assisting in search for missing Louisiana woman

FORT TOWSON — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state missing person investigation. On or about Aug. 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado. Case communicated with family members during her trip until they lost contact with her on Aug....
HOUMA, LA
News On 6

Temperatures High For Oklahoma, Rain Possible In East

A heat advisory for areas through central and east Oklahoma is in effect for Monday afternoon. Highs will kick back in to near 100 degrees Monday over most of the state. No rain for central or west Oklahoma, but some in the east part of the state could see a few showers this afternoon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
GRADY COUNTY, OK

