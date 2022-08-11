ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student loan forgiveness decision will come 'before August 31,' Biden admin confirms: What you need to know

By Morgan Smith, @thewordsmithm
CNBC
 5 days ago
Griff
5d ago

He’s attempting to buy votes - there’s no such thing as loan forgiveness, it’s really taking a personal debt and transferring it to the taxpayers. 😳😳😳😳

Thomas Schaeffer
5d ago

can't find $10,000 debt, is not even a drop in most people's financial student loans. if they would just make them interest-free! that would help! and make the payments affordable? $10,000 they will make that back on each loan within 3 years of interest at the rates students are paying now!

Tara Sturgeon
5d ago

I am so tired of this. either forgive them or don't but stop dragging it out. stop teasing that you are and then don't it's not making me any more likely to vote for your team so make a decision already.

