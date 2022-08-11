Read full article on original website
Senior Health Fair Set for Aug. 23 in Marion
MARION – State Senator Dale Fowler and Representative Dave Severin will host their annual free Senior Health Fair next week in Marion. The health fair is a great way for area seniors to get free health screenings and talk with healthcare professionals. The Senior Health Fair will be held...
Gov. Pritzker Awards $106 Million in Grants through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program
SPRINGFIELD – The State of Illinois is awarding $106 million in grants to 50 communities across the state. The money comes from the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program and is the largest investment in community relations says Gov. JB P Pritzker. Federal matching grants bring total...
SIU University Museum Seeks Submissions from Women Artists
CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s University Museum is accepting applications for an upcoming exhibition showcasing the creations of women artists in the Southern Illinois region. “Women’s Voices 3: Make/Believe, a Juried Exhibition” will be on display Feb. 7 to May 13, 2023 in the museum’s North Hall...
Scooter’s Coffee Opening New Locations in Central, Southern Illinois
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – A national coffee franchise has announced the opening of nine locations in Central and Southern Illinois. Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, says in a press release its opening drive-thru coffee locations to Centralia, Salem, Mount Vernon, Vandalia, Benton, Mount Carmel, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, and Olney. Scooter’s Coffee...
Counseling Available for Washington Elementary Students in Marion Following Student’s Death Friday
MARION – Counselors will be available at Washington Elementary School in Marion today for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance following the death of one of their students on his way home from school Friday. That’s according to a letter posted from...
Franklin County Sheriff Taking Applications for Deputy Sheriff, Correctional Officer
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for positions of Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. Applications can be obtained at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 403 E. Main Street in Benton, Illinois, 62812 and must be returned to the same location. You must be at least 21 years of age. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a valid Illinois driver’s license. All applicants must be able to pass a comprehensive background check free of felony and serious misdemeanor convictions. Applicants may also be required to adhere to a medical exam and drug screening.
Missouri Man Lodged in Wayne County, IL Jail on Multiple Charges
FAIRFIELD – A 34-year-old O’Fallon, Missouri man is in the Wayne County, Illinois Jail following his arrest over the weekend on multiple charges. According to the Fairfield Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, they were notified of a possible stolen vehicle located in the 300 block of North First Street.
Metropolis Man Faces Trespassing Charge
METROPOLIS – A Metropolis man is facing a trespassing charge after Metropolis Police responded to a trespassing complaint at a home in the 700 block of East 7th Street Thursday. According to Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse, officers located 59-year-old Darrell A. McCoy hiding inside the home. McCoy had...
Carmi Man Sentenced for Using Property Unlawfully, Driving on Revoked License
CARMI – A Carmi man was sentenced Monday in White County Court to the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Use of Property, a Class 2 felony and Driving While License Revoked, a Class 4 felony. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 30-year-old Daniel G. Desper will...
Warrant Arrest Leads to Drug Charge for Metropolis Man
METROPOLIS – A Metropolis man is facing a drug charge after being arrested on a warrant for another offense Sunday. According to Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse, 62-year-old David E. Williams was arrested by Metropolis Police at 7th and Catherine on a Massac County warrant for Theft. A search...
