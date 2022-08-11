Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash
A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
Plane from Westchester crashes in Ulster County
A small plane flying out of Westchester County Airport crashed in Ulster County on Sunday.
ALERT CENTER: Attempted murder suspect nabbed by county police
Westchester County police say a traffic stop this week led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for attempted murder.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release name of latest Poughkeepsie murder victim
POUGHKEEPSIE – The victim of the latest City of Poughkeepsie homicide has been identified by police as Darren Villani, 28, of Poughkeepsie. He was shot at around 1:45 a.m. on August 9 near 283 Mansion Street. He was found by police lying in the street next to his vehicle. He died at MidHudson Regional Hospital of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County
TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gunfire in Monticello brings out large police response
MONTICELLO – Back-to-back incidents of gunfire during the day on Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10 led to a massive police response in Monticello Wednesday evening. Approximately 40 law enforcement officers descended on 10 York Avenue in the village after a suspect who allegedly fired a handgun was seen fleeing into an apartment at that location.
Drunk, Pickaxe-Wielding Man Breaks Into Bethel Residence, Attacks Homeowner, Police Say
A homeowner in the region is no doubt shaken up, but otherwise okay after police said a drunk man wielding a pickaxe broke into his home and attacked him. Authorities in Sullivan County were called just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, with reports of an assault and attempted robbery at a home in Bethel, located on Mohawk Trail.
3-car crash in Woodbury kills 1 person, injures 6; Grand rabbi not hurt
One person was killed and six others were injured in a three car crash in Orange County Wednesday night.
Arrests made following Dutchess County police chase, school bus crash
Two arrests were made over the weekend in connection to a multivehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill
Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)
ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Library at mall has to move
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
3-car crash involving school bus sends 8 to hospital
Eight people were hospitalized Friday afternoon, after a three-car crash on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man arrested on drug charges
SAUGERTIES – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges after they checked the welfare of a man reportedly passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of the Quick Chek gas station on Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.
rocklanddaily.com
Monsey Drowning Victim Remains Critical but Stable, Tefillos needed
Late Sunday afternoon, a young father and husband from Monsey was swimming with his little children in a private pool. After a short while, family members noticed that he was under the water. They were unable to pull him out of the water themselves, losing precious minutes until Hatzolah arrived....
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop, or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...
