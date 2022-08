ATLETICO MADRID striker Alvaro Morata has quashed speculation he could move to Manchester United in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 29-year-old Spaniard, who previously spent time in the Premier League with Chelsea, netted twice in Atletico's opening LaLiga game against Getafe on Monday night - which they won 3-0.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO