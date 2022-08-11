Downtown developer Craig Ustler takes on his 1st SoDo project

Orlando looks to have new business owners develop safety plan to serve alcohol

Orlando developer Craig Ustler, whose projects in and around the city’s core have earned him the nickname “Mr. Downtown,” has joined on as co-developer for a mixed-use project that would be his first in the city’s SoDo district.

Ustler confirmed his involvement with the West Kaley Mixed-Use project to the Orlando Business Journal.

It is being co-developed by his firm, Orlando-based CentreCorp Inc. and Orlando-based Atrium Management Co.

Ustler described the project — which would bring 856 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space to a 5.6-acre industrial site — as “pioneering” and noted that the co-development team is Orlando-based, making for a “hometown development team.”

