The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers

The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.

Hardee’s lured me away with a quarter more per hour and a chance to work with two of my best friends, but my new job was short-lived when I learned there simply weren’t many night and weekend hours to go around at a restaurant that did the bulk of its business in the morning.

I told Taco Bell I’d return if they paid me more than I was making at Hardee’s. Much to my surprise, they agreed. I was a dependable employee, so it wasn’t shocking they’d take me back. It was surprising it took a two-week sabbatical making biscuits instead of burritos rather than 18 months of service in a high-turnover industry to get a raise.

