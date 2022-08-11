ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

The ‘[R]Evolution of Hip Hop’ Exhibit Is Only The Beginning For the Universal Hip Hop Museum

By Mark Elibert
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

The forthcoming Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM) is getting off on the right foot with an exhibit called the “[R]Evolution of Hip Hop,” focusing on the genre’s golden age. The years between 1986 and 1990 are celebrated in the immersive experience — situated at The Bronx Terminal Market in New York City, across the street from the museum’s location — and patrons are treated to a sneak preview of what’s to come.

Rocky Bucano — chairman of the board and president of UHHM — is running the show with the exhibit he explains is the first step in the bigger grand opening of the 52,000-square-foot museum in 2024. The “[R]Evolution of Hip Hop” brings guests into an era that saw the culture blossom with acts such as Run DMC, Biz Markie, Eric B & Rakim, Kool Moe Dee and more help evolve a movement that would become the most popular genre in the country today.

“Sitting on the sidelines and watching all these other museums built, like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Museum of Pop Culture — I couldn’t sit by and see hip-hop , which is so important to so many people around the world, not have a home,” Bucano tells Billboard . “We’re providing visitors with a sneak preview of what we’re doing with the museum that opens in 2024 — and for me personally, the responsibility of making sure that we have a space to amplify and magnify and inform people all around the world about what hip-hop actually is, is so important.”

The exhibit features all sorts of artifacts from concert posters, plaques, all-access passes, original cassette tapes, outfits and more for fans to indulge in before getting to experience the actual museum. Bucano and his team have been planning this endeavor for over 12 years, and the exhibit is opening the door to a project that involves not only the museum but also the metaverse and satellite spaces in countries such as England and Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7jcL_0hDZ4GK900

All this is intended to build excitement for the opening of the UHHM, and Bucano along with his team couldn’t be anymore happier to see the project go from a concept to a real life thing — one that they want to last for hundreds of years.

“Our plan for right now is to continue operating the exhibit at the Bronx Terminal Market, launch our virtual reality museum that we can’t wait for people to see, have our grand opening in 2024 — and then a few years after that, explore different cities and countries to open satellite spaces that represent the Universal Hip Hop Museum.”

The construction of the museum building itself is also right on schedule. According to Bucano, the bricks are falling right into place with the building as the exterior is already completed. He and his team are waiting for L+M Development Partners to begin constructing the 542 apartment units that will sit on top of the museum as part of the Bronx Point project.

“It’s amazing, because it’s not just placing people in the units,” Bucano says. “It’s actually bringing people from the community and giving them affordable housing to live in. Once the apartments are completed, we can begin developing the interior, which will be sometime late next year. It will take us about a year to complete it, so our scheduled open is the end of 2024 and everything is right on schedule.”

The Universal Hip Hop Museum rollout couldn’t come at a better time. On August 11, 2023, hip-hop will officially turn 50 — and countless celebrations are planned to ring in the genre’s half-century journey around the sun. People can rest assured that the UHHM will be in the middle of it all.

“We like to say we’re the arbiters of the culture’s past, present and future,” Bucano adds. “We are the official record of hip-hop, and being that hip-hop continues to make history, the Universal Hip Hop Museum will be one of the most important museums in the entire world.”

He continues: “DMC of Run DMC said to me the other day, ‘You don’t realize what you created. This is beautiful. This is our home; this is our place. We don’t have to worry about having another museum or institution or school to tell us how to document and celebrate our own culture. We have our own place now.'”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Rage Against the Machine Raise $1M for Charity With Madison Square Garden Residency

Rage Against the Machine announced Monday (Aug. 15) that they’d racked up a seven-figure charitable donation thanks to their recent series of shows in New York City. “Charity tickets purchased by our fans for our five night Madison Square Garden residency raised $1,000,000,” the band wrote in a statement on Instagram. “These funds will be distributed to the Immigrant Defense Project and by WhyHunger to Neighbors Together and The Campaign Against Hunger in New York City.” The famously political rockers have been long known for their vocal and monetary support of various causes; in June, they also donated nearly half a million...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Glass Animals Finally Get Their Album Release Show, Two Years Later: ‘We’ll Never Forget This One’

When Dave Bayley was brainstorming his ideal album release show to launch his band Glass Animals’ third album, Dreamland, last week’s two shows at the 6,000-capacity Brooklyn Mirage were everything he could have dreamed of and more: Thousands of fans screaming back every word, so loud on crossover smash “Heat Waves” that you couldn’t even hear Bayley sing. A video screen bigger than you could see peripherally. Multiple rooms connected to the venue bringing the album’s cover art aesthetic and stage design to life. But Bayley, who was working on album release show plans as far back as early 2020, probably...
CARRBORO, NC
Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter to Embark on ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ U.S. Tour: Here Are the Dates

Sabrina Carpenter is coming to a city near you. The 23-year-old pop star and actress announced a series of tour dates on Monday (Aug. 15) set to take place in September in support of her recently released album, Emails I Can’t Send. The trek consists of 12 shows across the United States, and will begin on Sept. 28 with the opening night at Hard Rock Live in Orlando. Carpenter will make tour stops in New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and more before concluding at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Oct. 16. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster starting on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Launches Nationwide ‘Kellyoke’ Search for Duet Partner

The Kelly Clarkson Show is hitting the road to find Kelly Clarkson the perfect “Kellyoke” partner! On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the show took to social media to announce its nationwide talent search with Clarkson spelling out the goal of the contest. “Hey, what’s up, America? Have you ever wanted to sing a duet with me? I thought so. Well, your chance is finally here,” she said in the Instagram video. “This summer we’re taking The Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America and virtually on TikTok using the hashtag #KellyokeSearch.” The Kellyoke Search Bus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Billboard

Jenny Lewis Cancels All Indoor Concert Dates Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Jenny Lewis has called off all of her upcoming tour dates that were to take place at indoor venues due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year,” her team wrote in a tweet on Friday (Aug. 12). “Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled.” Lewis’ concerts scheduled in Richmond, Va., (Sept. 17); Stroudsburg, Penn., (Sept. 20); Asbury Park, N.J., (Sept. 23); Baltimore, Md., (Sept. 25); Saxaphaw, N.C., (Sept. 27)...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakim
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Martha Reeves
Person
Biz Markie
Person
Kool Moe Dee
Person
Chloe Bailey
PIX11

Illegal pool with 60 tons of water found on Brooklyn rooftop

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing? New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480-square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, the building was occupied. “New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. But please […]
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages

A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Bronx Terminal Market#Uhhm#The Museum Of Pop Culture
Daily Mail

New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time

New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy