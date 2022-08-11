ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLACKPINK’s New Album ‘Born Pink’ Will Have Box Sets & Limited-Edition Vinyl

By Starr Bowenbank
BLACKPINK ‘s highly anticipated forthcoming album, Born Pink , will arrive in just over a month. While BLINKS have to wait until September to listen to the record, the group announced its plans for the album’s physical release on Thursday (Aug. 11), and it includes three CD box sets, a limited-edition vinyl release and more.

The first box offering for Born Pink includes a package box, CD, 80-page photo book and lyrics sheet, in addition to other goodies such as a poster, random selfie photocards, postcards, two instant films, and a special sticker. The full box set, which costs $55.53, will be offered in three different color versions — gray, black, and pink.

The KiT version of Born Pink offers a few less goodies, but gives fans a chance to own a complete photocard set of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé. The set, which costs $27.86, includes 12 square photo cards as well an instant film popup card and the album’s lyric and credit sheets.

The vinyl edition of Born Pink will be a limited-edition release that includes a package box and pink vinyl. The exact contents of the vinyl have yet to be announced, but is available to pre-order (along with the album’s other two editions) for $55.53. A plain box set version of the album without extras is available to purchase for $18.51. All versions of the album can be pre-ordered here from Aug. 11 through Sept. 15.

Born Pink will be released on Sept. 16. The first single from the LP, “Pink Venom,” is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 19.

See photos from each of the box set versions of BLACKPINK’s forthcoming album in the post below.

