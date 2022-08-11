ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Man uses homemade blowtorch to kill wasps and sets balcony on fire, CA officials say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

A California man made a homemade blowtorch using insecticide to remove a wasp nest, setting fire to the balcony and injuring himself, fire officials said.

The outdoor furniture caught fire at a condominium complex on Blain Street in Riverside after the man ignited “Wasp Spray Pesticide” on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Riverside Fire Department said on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“That is absolutely not how you’re supposed to use that,” Riverside Fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta told The Press Enterprise. “The chemical is an insecticide, and the liquid is supposed to kill the insects.”

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire on the second floor apartment, the department said.

“Firefighters performed an aggressive fire attack” and rescued the family dog from the apartment, officials said.

The condo, which “suffered heat and smoke damage,” was not habitable.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his burns, the fire department said.

The fire caused $50,000 in damage, fire officials said.

Man trying to kill spider with a lighter ignites 60-acre wildfire, Utah sheriff says

Dog dies of smoke inhalation after Lexington house fire

Central Coast dog burned in fiery fight that led to owner’s death. He needs a new home

Comments / 2

Pat Melvin
4d ago

All he needed to do was spray WD-40 on the nest & wasps. That's what maintenance did at my school & when they die remove the nest & spray the place they built yhe nest so they can't return & rebuild it there.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead

A deadly wreck was slowing freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning Tuesday morning and was expected to continue impacting drivers until 9:40 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist was killed in a collision reported at 6:23 a.m. It occurred in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs The post Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
CBS LA

1-year-old boy abducted in Riverside found safe

An Amber Alert issued 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted out of Riverside County was deactivated Monday afternoon after he was found safe.Authorities issued the Amber Alert after they say Bradley Nicolas was taken by 42-year-old Julio "Armando" Ramirez at Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road in Riverside on Monday at about 7:28 a.m. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Ramirez is the child's biological father.The alert was deactivated at about 1:30 p.m.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl

A Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell, 23, admitted the federal charge under a plea agreement with the The post Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Riverside, CA
Accidents
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
CHINO HILLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasps#Blowtorch#Pesticide#Accident#The Press Enterprise
sgvcitywatch.com

​Woman, Possibly Murdered in Claremont, Found Dead Outside Murrieta Police Station

CLAREMONT – A 25-year-old man was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder August 12, accused of killing a woman found suffering from traumatic injuries in a vehicle. The woman was found in the vehicle parked at the Murrieta Police Department, 2 Towne Square. First responders were called to the police parking lot just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Claremont Police Department.
MURRIETA, CA
onscene.tv

Abandoned Commercial Building Damaged In Fire | San Bernardino

08.13.2022 | 4:18 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – On August 11th, 2022, at about 4:18 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 174 S. E St. in the City of San Bernardino. Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported a fire in an abandoned commercial building. Crews attempted to extinguish the fire from the inside but due to a partial collapse of the building, an operation retreat went into effect. After most of the fire was extinguished from the outside, crews re-entered the building to finish putting out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oc-breeze.com

CHP: Decedent identified in state property death

On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
DANA POINT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Early Morning Perris Shooting Identified, Two Others Injured

Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Perris. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Robert Chavez, 36, died at the scene and two others were injured...
PERRIS, CA
foxla.com

Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: In San Bernardino County An Arrest Should Not Be a Death Sentence

On Monday, August 1, 2022 deputies at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga responded to an unresponsive inmate. Although deputies and the facilities medical staff purportedly performed CPR when the city’s fire department arrived on scene, the inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased was reportedly arrested July 27 for resisting an executive officer. Resisting an officer should not result in a death sentence.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Baldwin Park

Baldwin Park, Los Angles County, CA: On Friday, Aug. 12, around 11:33 p.m., Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision on Olive Street and Maine Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers reported one victim...
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

25K+
Followers
702
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy