Man uses homemade blowtorch to kill wasps and sets balcony on fire, CA officials say

A California man made a homemade blowtorch using insecticide to remove a wasp nest, setting fire to the balcony and injuring himself, fire officials said.

The outdoor furniture caught fire at a condominium complex on Blain Street in Riverside after the man ignited “Wasp Spray Pesticide” on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Riverside Fire Department said on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“That is absolutely not how you’re supposed to use that,” Riverside Fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta told The Press Enterprise. “The chemical is an insecticide, and the liquid is supposed to kill the insects.”

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire on the second floor apartment, the department said.

“Firefighters performed an aggressive fire attack” and rescued the family dog from the apartment, officials said.

The condo, which “suffered heat and smoke damage,” was not habitable.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his burns, the fire department said.

The fire caused $50,000 in damage, fire officials said.

