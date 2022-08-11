ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mick Mulvaney estimates only six or eight people could be FBI informant

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idBsY_0hDZ3sOC00

F ormer acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney surmised that a source "very close" to former President Donald Trump informed authorities where classified material was stashed in Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Mulvaney speculated there were likely between six and eight people close enough to Trump to possess the type of information needed to help the FBI execute its search warrant.

FBI MAR-A-LAGO RAID BASED ON SOURCE ALLEGING TRUMP HAD CLASSIFIED DOCS: REPORT

“This would be someone who was handling things on day to day, who knew where documents were, so it would be somebody very close inside the president," Mulvaney told CNN. "My guess is there’s probably six or eight people who had that kind of information."

“I didn’t know there was a safe at Mar-a-Lago, and I was the chief of staff for 15 months,” he added, noting that he is less connected to Trumpworld now than he had been during his days in the Trump administration.

A confidential source tipped off authorities that additional classified material was still stored at Mar-a-Lago, which served as the impetus for the raid, two officials told Newsweek.

"It would be valid on getting a search warrant or at least part of getting a search warrant. The other thing the FBI had to establish, however, was that those documents were in imminent risk of being destroyed or removed from the location," Mulvaney said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On Monday, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago during a search pertaining to the Justice Department's inquiry of how Trump handled classified material, Trump's son Eric confirmed to Fox News. Trump blasted the raid as a "surprise attack" and "POLITICS," noting, "All the while our Country is going to HELL!" in a scathing post on his Truth Social on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved about 15 boxes worth of material from Trump's lavish Florida resort and later unearthed classified material in that stash, the agency's chief claimed . The agency then referred the matter to the Justice Department, which opened an investigation about his handling of classified material.

Comments / 3

Joe Sommer
4d ago

As far as a mole goes, I'd take a good hard look at Ivanka. Ivanka has separated herself and her husband from maralogo and all the trump family. what do you think. I wouldn't be a worker because they would fear for there life. I don't think a hit would be put on a family member unless it was Eric .

Reply
3
it's not me.
5d ago

Awe! The party of law and order? How is it that no one noticed Mr.Praisemedent was removing 27 boxes of classified documents from the WH. Who helped carry all these boxes out to the truck. It certainly wasn't Mr.Praisemedent, the WH staff? Secret Service agents? The capital police? National Guard? Someone must have known that moving all these boxes might have been illegal?

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cnn#Trumpworld
WashingtonExaminer

Rachel Maddow reveals Merrick Garland memo to DOJ on 'election year sensitivities'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow revealed on Monday a Justice Department memo reaffirming a Trump-era order placing restrictions on investigations into candidates in an election year. The "Election Year Sensitivities" memo to staff, signed by Attorney General Merrick Garland and dated May 25, was disclosed amid a heated debate over whether federal prosecutors will seek charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
POTUS
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy