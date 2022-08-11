Mick Mulvaney estimates only six or eight people could be FBI informant

F ormer acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney surmised that a source "very close" to former President Donald Trump informed authorities where classified material was stashed in Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Mulvaney speculated there were likely between six and eight people close enough to Trump to possess the type of information needed to help the FBI execute its search warrant.

FBI MAR-A-LAGO RAID BASED ON SOURCE ALLEGING TRUMP HAD CLASSIFIED DOCS: REPORT

“This would be someone who was handling things on day to day, who knew where documents were, so it would be somebody very close inside the president," Mulvaney told CNN. "My guess is there’s probably six or eight people who had that kind of information."

“I didn’t know there was a safe at Mar-a-Lago, and I was the chief of staff for 15 months,” he added, noting that he is less connected to Trumpworld now than he had been during his days in the Trump administration.

A confidential source tipped off authorities that additional classified material was still stored at Mar-a-Lago, which served as the impetus for the raid, two officials told Newsweek.

"It would be valid on getting a search warrant or at least part of getting a search warrant. The other thing the FBI had to establish, however, was that those documents were in imminent risk of being destroyed or removed from the location," Mulvaney said.

On Monday, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago during a search pertaining to the Justice Department's inquiry of how Trump handled classified material, Trump's son Eric confirmed to Fox News. Trump blasted the raid as a "surprise attack" and "POLITICS," noting, "All the while our Country is going to HELL!" in a scathing post on his Truth Social on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved about 15 boxes worth of material from Trump's lavish Florida resort and later unearthed classified material in that stash, the agency's chief claimed . The agency then referred the matter to the Justice Department, which opened an investigation about his handling of classified material.