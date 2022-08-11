ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon Bream named new host of Fox News Sunday

By Julia Johnson
 5 days ago

L ongtime Fox News anchor Shannon Bream is taking over Chris Wallace's former role as the host of Fox News Sunday .

Bream received the highest ratings of all fill-in hosts. Fox News reported that Bream “overdelivered the 2021 average of the show by 20%" when she hosted and drew in members of the ever-important age 25-54 demographic.


She will begin hosting the program regularly on Sept. 11, according to Fox.

Bream will make history, becoming the first woman to anchor the program in its 26-year run.

"It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at Fox News,” Bream said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

This announcement leaves Bream's current program, Fox News @ Night , which she has hosted since 2017, without a host. The channel will cycle fill-in hosts on the show until a permanent replacement is found.

In making the announcement, CEO of FOX News Media Suzanne Scott said, “Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the FOX News Media audience."

Bream will also continue as the channel's chief legal correspondent.

Wallace departed the program last year in favor of CNN, where he landed a gig hosting a show on the ill-fated CNN+ streaming platform, which was canceled shortly after it began. He will now reportedly host a Sunday evening program beginning this fall on CNN.

Colleagues and friends of Bream have cheered the channel's decision.

"Congratulations to my friend and colleague @ShannonBream — You will be fantastic! On @FoxNewsSunday !! #FoxNews ," wrote fellow Fox News host Bret Baier.

"I LOVE THIS CHOICE! Congratulations @ShannonBream ! More powerful, intelligent women hosting Sunday shows is such a win all the way around and Shannon is one of the best in the business and SUCH a class act," Meghan McCain chimed in.

"Congratulations to @ShannonBream on being named the new anchor of Fox News Sunday! She is a superb journalist and broadcaster and a wonderful human being," tweeted FNC senior political analyst Brit Hume.

"So well deserved. Congratulations @ShannonBream ," said Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean.

This story is developing and will be updated.

