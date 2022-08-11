ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new line of canned wine from an Ann Arbor entrepreneur is bringing a new level of convenience to drinks on the lake, after a hike or while camping. Emily Dabish Yahkind launched SolSummit in early July, bringing canned wine to a variety of Michigan stores. SolSummit, which sources its grapes from a vineyard in Clarksburg, California, claims to be the first of its kind in the region’s market. It’s also certified sustainable by Protected Harvest.

