Passenger railway connecting Ann Arbor, Traverse City gets $2M for planning study
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A passenger rail running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City received new state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. The idea for the 240-mile-long service track running between Traverse City and Ann Abor was formed in 2015, with trains projected to begin intermittent service as early as 2025.
Multi-employer job fair being held in Owosso area on Wednesday
OWOSSO TWP, MI - If paid-work opportunities and job hunting have been on your radar, GST Michigan Works! invites you to attend a multi-employer job fair this week. The job fair is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the GST Michigan Works! office, 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township.
Bring your beverage to the beach or on a hike with canned wine from Ann Arbor business
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new line of canned wine from an Ann Arbor entrepreneur is bringing a new level of convenience to drinks on the lake, after a hike or while camping. Emily Dabish Yahkind launched SolSummit in early July, bringing canned wine to a variety of Michigan stores. SolSummit, which sources its grapes from a vineyard in Clarksburg, California, claims to be the first of its kind in the region’s market. It’s also certified sustainable by Protected Harvest.
Ann Arbor spending $122K to create new citizen-centric city website
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are taking steps to give the city’s website a major overhaul. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to approve a $121,978 contract with Interpersonal Frequency LLC for a website redesign project.
YouthQuest job fair in downtown Flint today seeking candidates to ‘positively impact’ students
FLINT, MI -- YouthQuest’s job fair this afternoon in downtown Flint will offer jobs on the spot to candidates that are seeking to “positively impact” Flint students. The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Flint & Genesee Group, 519 S. Saginaw St.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Nurses sue University of Michigan claiming it won’t bargain over safe workloads
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Michigan Nurses Association has filed a lawsuit against the University of Michigan, alleging it is breaking the law by refusing to bargain over nurses’ workloads in ongoing contract negotiations with the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council. The lawsuit was filed Monday, Aug. 15,...
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
University of Michigan students are moving in. These Ann Arbor streets will be impacted
ANN ARBOR, MI - Motorists can expect changes to traffic patterns and parking availability now that University of Michigan students are moving back to campus. Student move-in, which takes place Aug. 24-28, will result in traffic alterations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days near UM residence halls.
Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills
FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ hits Michigan stages with stops planned in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo
In celebration of the 25th anniversary edition of Mitch Albom’s best-selling book “Tuesdays with Morrie,” Michigan’s Water Works Theatre Company is bringing the theatrical adaptation to stages across the state. The play — which tells the story of Albom and his former sociology professor Morrie Schwartz,...
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to a resolution passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. A resolution dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed city council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
One-third of Detroit's Rental Housing Owned by Landlords With at Least 5 Properties
A small group of landlords own a fair number of Detroit's rental properties. One-third of the city’s rental housing is owned by landlords who have five or more properties, Bridge Detroit reports, citing an analysis by Detroit Future City, a nonprofit thinktank dedicated to improving Detroiter's lives. Of Detroit’s...
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks in some parts of southeast Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” said the Great Lakes...
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Event in Ypsilanti provides free car repairs to decrease interactions with law enforcement
During the whirlwind of a year that was 2020, organizations in Ypsilanti came together to create a safe space for people across the state to come and receive car repairs, with a mission of reducing unnecessary traffic stops. Now celebrating the event's two-year anniversary, Pull Over Prevention (POP) Clinics has...
