Genesee County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Bring your beverage to the beach or on a hike with canned wine from Ann Arbor business

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new line of canned wine from an Ann Arbor entrepreneur is bringing a new level of convenience to drinks on the lake, after a hike or while camping. Emily Dabish Yahkind launched SolSummit in early July, bringing canned wine to a variety of Michigan stores. SolSummit, which sources its grapes from a vineyard in Clarksburg, California, claims to be the first of its kind in the region's market. It's also certified sustainable by Protected Harvest.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan's Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan's 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
MLive

Voters won't decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills

FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won't be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township's name to Oak Hills.
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that's a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to a resolution passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. A resolution dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed city council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

