ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IN

Indiana high school basketball coach arrested on drug charges after state title win

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A high school basketball coach in Indiana has been suspended after he was charged for dealing and possession of cocaine.

Mike Renfro was arrested after a traffic stop in Henry County, when a deputy stopped a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal and straddling the lane divider, WTHR reported. Renfro was allegedly driving under the speed limit at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKrhC_0hDZ1Jrh00
Indiana high school basketball coach arrested on drug charges after state title win Michael Renfro booking photo. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

In court documents obtained by WXIN, a deputy said he could smell alcohol in Renfro’s vehicle. When asked about the odor, Renfro began to cry and admitted to drinking before failing several sobriety tests, the station reported.

Investigators said a Breathalyzer test at the scene showed Renfro’s blood alcohol content to be 0.24%, which is three times the state’s legal limit, WTHR reported.

Deputies said in the charging documents that while searching Renfro’s car they found multiple small baggies containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, WXIN reported. Deputies said there were approximately two grams of the drug found in the car. Officials told WXIN that because Renfro was on the interstate with that amount of the drug, they felt it was reasonable to believe he had an intent to sell the cocaine as well.

Renfro, a teacher and head basketball coach at Beech Grove, led his team to the Class 3A state title last season, the Indianapolis Star reported. It was the first state championship in Beech Grove’s history, and Renfro was named Marion County coach of the year, the newspaper reported.

In a letter sent to families and staff in the school district, Beech Grove City Schools said Renfro was suspended pending an investigation, WXIN reported. “Some in our community may understandably question the district’s hiring practices and how something like this could happen,” BCGS Superintendent Laura Hammack said. “Please know that the individual in question passed all criminal and other background checks required during the hiring process.”

Online jail records indicate that Renfro was released after posting bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

School bus crashes into a house in Ohio; no students injured, driver taken to the hospital

COLLEGE CORNER — A school bus driver has been taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a house on Monday morning. According to WHIO, emergency crews were called out to a crash near the Ohio-Indiana border just before 8 a.m. The call came in and reported that a school bus transporting 32 students crashed into a building with the possibility that some were trapped, West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson told WHIO.
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy