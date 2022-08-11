Read full article on original website
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business
Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
Thunder Rosa Discusses Challenges Of AEW Women's Title Run, Doesn't Want To Talk About Britt Baker
Thunder Rosa has been AEW Women's Champion since AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam on March 16 when she defeated Britt Baker. In that time, Rosa had defended the title against the likes of Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, Miyu Yamashita, Serena Deeb, and more. Speaking to Bullet Cast at StocktonCon,...
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H
The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent
Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling
Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Blake Christian Under ROH/AEW Deal
Another former NXT name is under a deal with ROH/AEW Fightful has learned. 25-year old Blake Christian has been working a variety of promotions, including AEW, ROH, IMPACT, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions since his 2021 WWE release. However, sources this past weekend surrounding the Starrcast show indicated that Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling, tied to the Ring of Honor promotion.
Teddy Long: Being The General Manager Of WWE SmackDown Was My Favorite Job, But I Enjoyed It All
Teddy Long wore a lot of hats throughout his lengthy career, and while he enjoyed it all, he says being the general manager of SmackDown was his favorite job. Long held the position, with some breaks, from 2004-2012. During this time, he became a popular character on WWE TV for booking tag team matches and making Superstars go one-on-one with The Undertaker.
Riddle Reveals He's Medically Cleared, Challenges Seth Rollins To A Match At WWE Clash At The Castle
In the days leading up to tonight's Raw, it was teased that Riddle would give an update on his medical status. After Seth Rollins berated him in a promo in the ring, Riddle revealed that he is medically cleared to compete and that he was actually doing the interview from a disclosed area backstage. This prompted Riddle to charge to the ring and brawl with Rollins all over the arena before the show cut to commercial break.
Taya Valkyrie: If The Roster Has Enough Depth, There Should Be Multiple Women's Titles
Taya Valkyrie says that there should be more women's titles in wrestling if the rosters are deep enough. Valkyrie currently holds several titles, including the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, the MLW World Women's Featherweight Championship, and the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. She also competes in the NWA, which recently announced the upcoming arrival of the NWA Women's TV Championship.
Bobby Lashley Retains, Dexter Lumis Appears Again, Theory's Back In A Big Way | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 15, 2022:. - Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE United States Championship on Monday. One week after he retained the gold against Ciampa, he put it on the line against AJ Styles. In a first-time clash between the two veterans, Lashley emerged victorious at the conclusion of a hard-fought match.
Kerry Morton: Ric Flair Told Me I Would Probably Be His Top Draft Pick In Wrestling
Kerry Morton recently received some kind words from an all-time great. Kerry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, was part of the card for the Ric Flair's Last Match event. There, he teamed up with his father to represent the Rock 'n' Roll Express and face the Four Horsemen's legacy representatives, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the match, Ric Flair himself gave Kerry a remarkable compliment.
Billy Corgan On EmPowerrr: Some People Like To Throw Their Weight Around, I Don’t Grovel
Billy Corgan speaks about working with other companies on the EmPowerrr event. NWA EmPowerrr was a groundbreaking event for wrestling in general as it was one of the few all-women's pay-per-view events to ever be hosted. The event featured talent from AEW, IMPACT, Ring Of Honor, and more. In a...
AJ Styles: I Want IMPACT And AEW To Do Well, You Never Know Who Might Show Up In WWE
AJ Styles talks about competition and the current state of professional wrestling. There was a time when it was thought that AJ Styles would never be in WWE. For the latter part of the last decade, AJ Styles has been one of the top stars in WWE, and now, he is wishing the best for everyone in AEW and IMPACT, arguably the original house that AJ Styles built.
Ronda Rousey Suggests WWE Uses 'Fine' Money She Paid To Help With 'Budget Cuts'
Ronda Rousey wants WWE to put her money to good use. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Rousey showed up following her "suspension" and dumped a bag of cash on a table, paying her "fine" that was for an undisclosed amount. "Being the baddest gets expensive, but I can afford it," she...
Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
Damian Priest: The Judgment Day Wants To Face The Bloodline, We Need To Reach That Level
Damian Priest wants to see The Judgment Day face The Bloodline at some point. Priest is a founding member of the faction, which also includes Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The stable has been wreaking havoc on WWE Raw in recent months while The Bloodline has been dominating both Raw and SmackDown. The latter stable features Roman Reigns and The Usos, a trio that collectively holds both world titles and both sets of tag team titles.
Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game
Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
Triple H: We're Focused On Creating Iconic Characters And Putting Them In Amazing Storylines
Triple H is focused on being creative. After losing most of his control over the NXT brand last year, Triple H was put back in a creative position of power back on July 25, 2022 following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since the change occurred, fans and wrestlers alike have responded positively to Triple H's new take on WWE's creative product.
