You Can Now Shop Dries Van Noten Beauty Products At Saks
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Today, Dries Van Noten Beauty has announced Saks Fifth Avenue as their exclusive retail partner for their brilliantly designed and curated beauty collection. The brand’s gorgeous, unique fragrances and lipsticks saturated with rich colors can be purchased in-stores as well as online.
Review: We Tested Lululemon’s New Hiking Collection
Maybe the unexpected energy of a pandemic puppy has ushered (see: forced) you outdoors. Maybe your newfound love for running — and the deceptively large amount of gear it involves — has translated to the trails. Maybe you, like us, just long for the days when there was nothing to do in your small-ish town but hit the local summit for some miles and brews with your buds. Regardless, we’ll say it: hiking is in.
This Blowout Billy Reid Linen Sale Is Not to Be Missed
Billy Reid do what they do, and they do it well. What they do, of course, is elevated staples — well sourced, impeccably designed and timelessly versatile — with a modern touch. Think linen shirts that looks good at a dive bar, too. Speaking of the fickle fabric,...
Polo Ralph Lauren’s Just-Released US Open Collection Is a Certified Ace
While the US Open is still weeks away, the world of tennis is already filled with intriguing stories. Serena William’s bombshell announcement that the NYC-based tournament will be her last has dominated conversation, as has other big-name stars exclusions from the games due to COVID-related complications. But perhaps the biggest news of all doesn’t center around the racquet-wielding stars, but the heritage label that outfits them: that’s right, the Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Collection is back.
9 Can’t-Miss Deals From the Massive Backcountry Summer Send-Off Sale
Hard as it may be to believe, summer’s days are numbered, and there’s zero denying that cooling temps and transitioning foliage make for the best to enjoy all that nature has to offer, from a half-hour hike to a two-week camping stint in the backcountry. Speaking of Backcountry,...
Old Forester Added a New Wrinkle to Buying This Year’s Birthday Bourbon
For bourbon aficionados, Old Forester’s annual release of a new bottle of Birthday Bourbon is a major event. In a 2020 article here at InsideHook, Kirk Miller wrote about the demand for these bottles and the growing secondary market for them. A quick bit of research finds shops pricing bottles of the 2021 Birthday Bourbon at anywhere from $800 to $1,200 — with some exceeding even that. The suggested retail price, mind you, was $129.99.
The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Hair This Summer? Buzz It Off.
Few physical traits have the magnetic draw of a good head of hair. Chalamet’s wavy locks are at least partially the reason for his status as a generational heartthrob, just like DiCaprio’s choppy part before him, or Clooney’s classic cut before him. It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that millions of men, from Gen Z to baby boomers, take their grooming — and more specifically, their hair — very seriously.
The Best Deals We Found at All-Clad’s Blowout Cookware Sale
The best way to stock up on cookware is to wait until you get married and let everyone else buy it for you. That not in the cards for you in the near future? Then do the next best thing: take advantage of All-Clad’s factory seconds blowout sale, which is running through the end of the day on Wednesday and has discounts on pots, pans and appliances up to 69% off.
The Fluance Ai81 is an affordable Hi-Fi Speaker to upgrade your home theater
The Canadian based audio brand Fluance has launched a new pair of powered floorstanding tower speakers called the Ai81. The brand is well known for their turntables, but over the years they’ve crafted affordable and well-made speakers as well, though exclusively of the bookshelf variety until now.. The Ai81...
