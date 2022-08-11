ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Smoke & Plateau Brewing Co. featured in Texas Monthly

By Ashtin Wade
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Southern Smoke and Plateau Brewing Co. were featured in Texas Monthly on August 9th, showing how both businesses are working together to revitalize Downtown San Angelo and add more interest in the West Texas town.

Texas Monthly explained how Blake Woodson started his pit journey working at Brick Vault Brewery and BBQ in San Antonio and making a seven-hour commute to another job in Dallas. During his travels, Woodson shared he would often pass through San Angelo but didn’t think of it as more than a pit stop.

Luke Horton, a owner of Plateau Brewing Co., decided three years ago he wanted to make a mark on his hometown of San Angelo. Texas Monthly shared in the article that Micahel Choate, Ross Baxter, and Dan Adney joined his side as they began designing Plateau Brewery Co. in a downtown building that was in Choate’s family since 1943. Renovations began on the building in 2020 and the doors opened in September of 2021.

Horton had heard about Woodson from a friend that had worked at Brick Vault. In May of 2021, Woodson moved to San Angelo to take on the job as the pitmaster for Southern Smoke according to Texas Monthly .

Woodson runs Southern Smoke as an independent business out of the brewery’s kitchen from Thursday to Sunday with two 500-gallon pits, a Bison smoker, and a Cannon smoker on trailers behind the brewery. Texas Monthly shared that Woodson now smokes 40 briskets a week.

Even if you just drop in for a bit to eat, those working at Plateau Brewing Co. will help you find the perfect craft beer to pair with your meal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

