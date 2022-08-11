Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
U.S. carries out missile test delayed over Chinese drills
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China’s show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
Miami Rep. Bush III invokes ‘Jim Crow-ism’ against Sen. Pizzo in bizarre press conference
Miami state Rep. James Bush III, who is in a contentious primary race, shot back against a fellow Democratic legislator on Tuesday over using words he said had racist undertones to describe his cozy relationship with Florida Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Exclusive-Biden's emergency board calls for railroad wage hikes to resolve contract talks
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.
