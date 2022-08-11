Read full article on original website
fox4kc.com
The Eagles Hotel California Tour 2022 Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “You can check-out any time you like” … But you’ll never WANT to leave when The Eagles come to Kansas City! These rock legends will be playing their 1976 hit album “Hotel California” from beginning to end plus some of their greatest hits!
tkmagazine.com
TVM Spotlight | Lazy Day Antiques
Lisa Volland just began her 36th (and final) year of teaching. You can find her Lazy Day Antiques booth in the lower level of Topeka Vendors Market crammed full of fun vintage and antique finds. How did you get into the business of being an antique dealer?. I have had...
Pictures: Check Out This Hotel Like Home In Kansas City
This home on Ward Parkway in Kansas City looks more like a small boutique hotel than a single-family home. Keep reading to learn more about the home, what Reece Nichols Real Estate is currently listing it for, and see some spectacular photos of the property. The home at 5550 Ward...
kcur.org
A food historian reminisces on Kansas City's iconic restaurants past and present
A city's history can be traced through its restaurants. Sitting at the nation’s crossroads, Kansas City has satisfied the appetites of hungry travelers since it was a western outpost on the Santa Fe Trail. Whether it's perfectly grilled KC Strip steaks, barbecued burnt ends steaming bowls of chili or...
‘Event like no other’: Day 2 of NHRA ends
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Competition is heating up in the Heartland, as racers from across the nation compete in Shawnee County. “We’re gonna have 15 to 20 thousand people a day braving the heat to come out here and watch 330 MPH dragsters in funny cars and all the rest of the categories going down the […]
City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
Bourbon tasting raises money for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their annual “A Bourbon Affair” Friday evening at the Beacon in downtown Topeka. Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of top-shelf bourbons, whiskey cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. “This is our fourth annual Bourbon Affair,” said Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters. “It’s a […]
Bob Tasca III tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying for the second straight event Saturday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. Tasca’s Friday run of 3.930 seconds at 323.81 mph in a Ford Mustang held up for his ninth career No. 1 qualifier. “That track is so good out there and this air is so hard to make power, but this Mustang showed them we’re out here making some real horsepower,” Tasca said. “Hats off to the guys, but I’ll tell you one thing, we got a yellow (No. 1 qualifier) hat in Seattle, and we didn’t get to trade it in for a blue (winner’s) hat. Tomorrow, we want to trade this thing in for a blue hat.” Mike Salinas took the No, 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
WIBW
Weekend recap of NHRA Nationals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hot and sticky weekend over at Heartland Motorsports Park is now concluded. 13 Sports talked with some fans on why they came out. “You get to know the drivers and the teams a little bit too if you pay attention and watch them on TV as well,” Larry Latimer said. “You kind of learn about their stories but there is just something about this raw power that’s getting better and better. 10,000 to 11,000 horsepower, you really can’t describe it to anybody. You can try but you got to be here to really feel it and know what it’s like.”
Royals consider new downtown stadium in The Crossroads
A new site of a possible home for the Kansas City Royals is just east of the old Kansas City Star building. That would put a stadium in the heart of The Crossroads district.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
New solar station coming to Shawnee County
SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
Plans for Northland gas station causing concern with neighbors, parents
The area will see a gas station, the land sit just feet away from a mom-and-pop shop and right across from an elementary school.
KCTV 5
No more Bird scooters in Leavenworth as pilot program ends
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - For some it’s good news and for others it’s bad news, but either way: The pilot program is ending in Leavenworth, Kansas, and there will be no more Bird scooters there after Sept. 9. The City of Leavenworth said in a Facebook post today...
Day 1 of I-70 viaduct construction in the books, residents voice concerns
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Day one of the I-70 viaduct construction has come to an end, with many getting a taste of what the route change will be like for the next three weeks. 27 News met with two local residents that live on the detour route to find out how the construction will impact their […]
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
Collin Klein’s biggest message to Adrian Martinez
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Adrian Martinez and Collin Klein make up a duo that has Wildcat fans fired up for football in 2022. Klein was a 2012 Hiesman Trophy finalist for the Wildcats, who has since become the offensive coordinator. He knows a thing or two about playing Quarterback for K-State. As Klein begins year one […]
WIBW
Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project making progress at Kaw River State Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors of Kaw River State Park may have noticed excavation work near the boat ramp located in the northeast corner of the park. The excavation work, led by the City of Topeka, is part of the ongoing Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project. The project is expected to take two years to complete and is estimated to finish in spring of 2024. It will encompass 22 acres of land in the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The restoration park, led by Friends of the Kaw (FOK), aims to remove non-native plants and invasive species from the area.
