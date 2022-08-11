ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

fox4kc.com

The Eagles Hotel California Tour 2022 Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “You can check-out any time you like” … But you’ll never WANT to leave when The Eagles come to Kansas City! These rock legends will be playing their 1976 hit album “Hotel California” from beginning to end plus some of their greatest hits!
KANSAS CITY, MO
tkmagazine.com

TVM Spotlight | Lazy Day Antiques

Lisa Volland just began her 36th (and final) year of teaching. You can find her Lazy Day Antiques booth in the lower level of Topeka Vendors Market crammed full of fun vintage and antique finds. How did you get into the business of being an antique dealer?. I have had...
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
KSNT News

'Event like no other': Day 2 of NHRA ends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Competition is heating up in the Heartland, as racers from across the nation compete in Shawnee County. “We’re gonna have 15 to 20 thousand people a day braving the heat to come out here and watch 330 MPH dragsters in funny cars and all the rest of the categories going down the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Bourbon tasting raises money for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their annual “A Bourbon Affair” Friday evening at the Beacon in downtown Topeka. Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of top-shelf bourbons, whiskey cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. “This is our fourth annual Bourbon Affair,” said Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters. “It’s a […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Associated Press

Bob Tasca III tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying for the second straight event Saturday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. Tasca’s Friday run of 3.930 seconds at 323.81 mph in a Ford Mustang held up for his ninth career No. 1 qualifier. “That track is so good out there and this air is so hard to make power, but this Mustang showed them we’re out here making some real horsepower,” Tasca said. “Hats off to the guys, but I’ll tell you one thing, we got a yellow (No. 1 qualifier) hat in Seattle, and we didn’t get to trade it in for a blue (winner’s) hat. Tomorrow, we want to trade this thing in for a blue hat.” Mike Salinas took the No, 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
TOPEKA, KS
Person
Ed Sullivan
Person
George Harrison
WIBW

Weekend recap of NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hot and sticky weekend over at Heartland Motorsports Park is now concluded. 13 Sports talked with some fans on why they came out. “You get to know the drivers and the teams a little bit too if you pay attention and watch them on TV as well,” Larry Latimer said. “You kind of learn about their stories but there is just something about this raw power that’s getting better and better. 10,000 to 11,000 horsepower, you really can’t describe it to anybody. You can try but you got to be here to really feel it and know what it’s like.”
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New solar station coming to Shawnee County

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

No more Bird scooters in Leavenworth as pilot program ends

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - For some it’s good news and for others it’s bad news, but either way: The pilot program is ending in Leavenworth, Kansas, and there will be no more Bird scooters there after Sept. 9. The City of Leavenworth said in a Facebook post today...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSNT News

Collin Klein's biggest message to Adrian Martinez

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Adrian Martinez and Collin Klein make up a duo that has Wildcat fans fired up for football in 2022. Klein was a 2012 Hiesman Trophy finalist for the Wildcats, who has since become the offensive coordinator. He knows a thing or two about playing Quarterback for K-State. As Klein begins year one […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project making progress at Kaw River State Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors of Kaw River State Park may have noticed excavation work near the boat ramp located in the northeast corner of the park. The excavation work, led by the City of Topeka, is part of the ongoing Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project. The project is expected to take two years to complete and is estimated to finish in spring of 2024. It will encompass 22 acres of land in the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The restoration park, led by Friends of the Kaw (FOK), aims to remove non-native plants and invasive species from the area.
TOPEKA, KS

