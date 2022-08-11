Anne Heche's eldest son has spoken out in the wake of his mother's heartbreaking death. Heche's rep confirmed her death on Friday, revealing that the Emmy-winning actress was declared brain dead on Friday, August 12, after sustaining fatal injuries as a result of a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week. The Men in Trees actress, though legally dead according to California law, is still on life support to preserve her organs for potential donation. She was 53.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO