Madonna Shares Family Vacation Photos From Son's Birthday in Italy

To celebrate her and her son's birthdays, Madonna has treated the whole family to an Italian vacation, and the "Material Girl" is letting fans in on the big celebration. The singer's son, Rocco Ritchie, turned 22 years old on August 11, while August 16 marked her 64th birthday, and the legend took to Instagram to show off a few glimpses into the festivities.
Anne Heche's Oldest Son Speaks Out Following Her Tragic Death

Anne Heche's eldest son has spoken out in the wake of his mother's heartbreaking death. Heche's rep confirmed her death on Friday, revealing that the Emmy-winning actress was declared brain dead on Friday, August 12, after sustaining fatal injuries as a result of a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week. The Men in Trees actress, though legally dead according to California law, is still on life support to preserve her organs for potential donation. She was 53.
