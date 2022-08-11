Read full article on original website
Resident of Home Destroyed in Anne Heche's Car Accident Reacts to Actress's Death
Lynne Mishele, the woman living at the rental home that was destroyed in the car crash involving Anne Heche last week, is sending her condolences to the late actress's family. Following news of Heche's death on Friday, August 12, Mishele called the news "devastating" and sent her love to the family in a video shared on her brand's Instagram account.
Madonna Shares Family Vacation Photos From Son's Birthday in Italy
To celebrate her and her son's birthdays, Madonna has treated the whole family to an Italian vacation, and the "Material Girl" is letting fans in on the big celebration. The singer's son, Rocco Ritchie, turned 22 years old on August 11, while August 16 marked her 64th birthday, and the legend took to Instagram to show off a few glimpses into the festivities.
Jennifer Lopez Sends Support to Britney Spears During Feud With Ex Kevin Federline
Jennifer Lopez shared some kind words with Britney Spears as the "Princess of Pop" clashed with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Recently, Federline spoke out in regards to the two sons he shares with Spears, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), and their complicated relationship with their mother. As Spears...
Heidi Klum Opens Up About Oldest Daughter's Next Chapter in Life
As a new school year begins, Heidi Klum is getting ready to say goodbye to her eldest daughter. The America’s Got Talent judge revealed that 18-year-old Leni will be leaving for college this fall. Like most parents, Klum has mixed emotions, noting that she’s proud and excited while also...
Anne Heche's Oldest Son Speaks Out Following Her Tragic Death
Anne Heche's eldest son has spoken out in the wake of his mother's heartbreaking death. Heche's rep confirmed her death on Friday, revealing that the Emmy-winning actress was declared brain dead on Friday, August 12, after sustaining fatal injuries as a result of a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week. The Men in Trees actress, though legally dead according to California law, is still on life support to preserve her organs for potential donation. She was 53.
Blake Lively Shares Joyful Photos from Family Trip to the 'Happiest Place on Earth'
Blake Lively kicked off her birthday celebrations early by taking a trip to the "happiest place on earth" with her family. The actress is turning 35 on August 25th and seems to agree that there's absolutely no better way to spend the milestone birthday than by channeling her inner-child at Disneyland!
