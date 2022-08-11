Read full article on original website
Carilion Clinic receives grant for mental health professionals at Fallon Park Elementary School’s LIFT Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fallon Park Elementary School will be getting more mental health professionals to work with students. It’s part of a grant award from United Health Care. Carilion Clinic received $230,000 to help Fallon Park Elementary School students with mental health. The grant will cover the salaries...
New grant to expand Taubman Museum outreach
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art will receive a major grant that will expand its outreach to people with different needs and abilities. The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the grant of $243,104 to fund the Happy HeARTS Program. The free program will serve community...
Salem VA Medical Center receives wheelchair donation
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA Medical Center received an impactful donation Monday afternoon that will aid transportation and care. “It’s very substantial,” says Cheryl Ponce with the Salem VA Medical Center. Monday afternoon, 90 wheelchairs were donated to the Salem Veterans Medical Center by the Salem...
Murals add color, character to Southeast Roanoke community
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City is getting a lot more colorful and you have a chance to make your mark. “As a local artist, this project has been really important to me to show a little bit of love and joy to the area,” says Jon Murrill, Roanoke artist.
Blacksburg seeking input on new playground design
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is upgrading some playground equipment and wants to hear your thoughts on the new design. The Hand-in-Hand playground, at Blacksburg Municipal Park, was built 30 years ago. Due to wear and tear, Blacksburg is looking to update the playground with new equipment.
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
Variety of construction projects ongoing at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There was an excitement around Virginia Tech as students began to move into their residence halls August 15, but Virginia Tech says there’s also excitement around the construction projects taking place on campus. “If you do come and visit Virginia Tech, you will see an...
Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office working to fill open SRO positions
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the biggest challenges school systems have faced over the summer is filling open positions. That’s no different in Roanoke County, where they expected to have six new school resource officers before the school year started last week. “You have to put somebody...
Section 8 housing waitlist reopens for Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Section 8 housing waitlist opened back up to the public Monday. The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is expecting to receive 5,000 applications before the waitlist closes Friday. The authority received more than 500 applications in the first two hours the...
Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
Newport Fire Dept. unveils ne ambulance years in the making
Powderpuff fundraiser for Roanoke rec clubs taking place this Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An upcoming event this weekend will give you the chance to support youth sports in the Star City. The Southeast and GSA rec clubs will host a powderpuff football game this Saturday at Belmont Park. The cheerleading teams from each club will face off in a flag football game, while the football teams will act as cheerleaders. The organizers say events like this help offset the cost of uniforms, equipment, and insurance to make sure athletes are safe to play and learn new skills.
Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
Author Beth Macy stops by WDBJ7 to discuss latest book, “Raising Lazarus”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local author Beth Macy uncovered the origins of the opioid crisis in her book, “Dopesick,” which was turned into a TV series on Hulu. Now she’s out with another book, her fourth, titled “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” which will be published August 16.
7@four: Botetourt Honey Festival
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the Honey Festival this Saturday from 8:30 - noon at the Daleville Town Center. National Honey Bee Day is being recognized with a host of free events and tastings, including beekeeping advice, live music, raffles and prizes. The event is free admission and free parking....
Former high school teacher pleads guilty to charges of indecency with students
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former teacher at Alleghany High School pleaded guilty August 15 to eight felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner. Gavin Haynes is set for sentencing November 22 and faces up to five years in prison. Gardner...
Town of Blacksburg launches affordable housing development fund
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg has established an Affordable Housing Development Fund to increase the number of new homes for low-to-moderate-income households and to rehab existing homes that might otherwise become unaffordable or uninhabitable. The fund uses $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to incentivize...
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
