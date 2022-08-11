ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An upcoming event this weekend will give you the chance to support youth sports in the Star City. The Southeast and GSA rec clubs will host a powderpuff football game this Saturday at Belmont Park. The cheerleading teams from each club will face off in a flag football game, while the football teams will act as cheerleaders. The organizers say events like this help offset the cost of uniforms, equipment, and insurance to make sure athletes are safe to play and learn new skills.

