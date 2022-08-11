ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

New grant to expand Taubman Museum outreach

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art will receive a major grant that will expand its outreach to people with different needs and abilities. The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the grant of $243,104 to fund the Happy HeARTS Program. The free program will serve community...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem VA Medical Center receives wheelchair donation

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA Medical Center received an impactful donation Monday afternoon that will aid transportation and care. “It’s very substantial,” says Cheryl Ponce with the Salem VA Medical Center. Monday afternoon, 90 wheelchairs were donated to the Salem Veterans Medical Center by the Salem...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Murals add color, character to Southeast Roanoke community

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City is getting a lot more colorful and you have a chance to make your mark. “As a local artist, this project has been really important to me to show a little bit of love and joy to the area,” says Jon Murrill, Roanoke artist.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Radford, VA
Health
City
Radford, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg seeking input on new playground design

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is upgrading some playground equipment and wants to hear your thoughts on the new design. The Hand-in-Hand playground, at Blacksburg Municipal Park, was built 30 years ago. Due to wear and tear, Blacksburg is looking to update the playground with new equipment.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Variety of construction projects ongoing at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There was an excitement around Virginia Tech as students began to move into their residence halls August 15, but Virginia Tech says there’s also excitement around the construction projects taking place on campus. “If you do come and visit Virginia Tech, you will see an...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#High School#Cdc#Diseases#General Health
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 housing waitlist reopens for Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Section 8 housing waitlist opened back up to the public Monday. The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is expecting to receive 5,000 applications before the waitlist closes Friday. The authority received more than 500 applications in the first two hours the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WDBJ7.com

Powderpuff fundraiser for Roanoke rec clubs taking place this Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An upcoming event this weekend will give you the chance to support youth sports in the Star City. The Southeast and GSA rec clubs will host a powderpuff football game this Saturday at Belmont Park. The cheerleading teams from each club will face off in a flag football game, while the football teams will act as cheerleaders. The organizers say events like this help offset the cost of uniforms, equipment, and insurance to make sure athletes are safe to play and learn new skills.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Author Beth Macy stops by WDBJ7 to discuss latest book, “Raising Lazarus”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local author Beth Macy uncovered the origins of the opioid crisis in her book, “Dopesick,” which was turned into a TV series on Hulu. Now she’s out with another book, her fourth, titled “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” which will be published August 16.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Botetourt Honey Festival

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the Honey Festival this Saturday from 8:30 - noon at the Daleville Town Center. National Honey Bee Day is being recognized with a host of free events and tastings, including beekeeping advice, live music, raffles and prizes. The event is free admission and free parking....
DALEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Town of Blacksburg launches affordable housing development fund

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg has established an Affordable Housing Development Fund to increase the number of new homes for low-to-moderate-income households and to rehab existing homes that might otherwise become unaffordable or uninhabitable. The fund uses $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to incentivize...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy