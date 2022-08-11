Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits
Back in 2019, Drake got a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles walking in a line inspired by the Abbey Road album cover. That same year, he boasted “I got more slaps than the Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” Well, now Drake has won his 30th career Top 5 hit, surpassing the Beatles for the most hits of all time, according to Billboard.
Stereogum
serpentwithfeet – “I’m Pressed”
Last week, serpentwithfeet, the Baltimore-born and New York-based singer who twists gospel and R&B up into beautiful new shapes, released “On Air,” a collaboration with Moby. Today, serpentwithfeet is back with a new song of his own. “I’m Pressed” is a smooth, propulsive new track built on a house beat, and it’s got a smooth, lovely vocal performance. I would bet money that the simple, driving stomp-clap beat, which serpentwithfeet produced himself, is hugely influenced by Baltimore club music. Meanwhile, the achy, free-floating vocals push towards a less earthy kind of transcendence. It’s a great song, and you can hear it below.
Stereogum
Lande Hekt – “Backstreet Snow”
Next month, Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt is releasing her sophomore album, House Without A View, her follow-up to last year’s Going To Hell. She announced it alongside “Gay Space Cadets,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Backstreet Snow.” “I’m not someone who works at lightning speed/ I’m not even someone who knows what I need,” she sings in its sweetly lifting chorus. “I knew I was waiting for something, that much is true/ I just didn’t know that something was you.”
Stereogum
Daphni – “Mania”
These days, the biggest pop stars in the world are all making their dance records. Dan Snaith, the man behind Caribou, has been ready for this moment for a long time — or, more accurately, he’s been making dance music for a long time, without any regard to the trends fo the larger world. For many years, Snaith has been splitting his time between Caribou and his club-music alter-ego Daphni. This fall, Snaith will release the new Daphni album Cherry; it’ll be the first Daphni full-length in five years. Snaith has already shared the early tracks “Cherry,” “Cloudy,” and “Clavicle.” Today, he’s got another one.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
THICK – “Happiness”
Later this week, THICK are releasing their sophomore album, Happy Now. We’ve heard “Loser” and “Tell Myself” off it so far, and today they’re back with one last single, the gleaming and spiky “Happiness.” “This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us,” the band said in a statement. “Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, ‘Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'” Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Sonnyjim & The Purist – “Barz Simpson” (Feat. MF DOOM & Jay Electronica)
Sonnyjim is a rapper and producer from Birmingham — UK Birmingham, not Alabama Birmingham. In the past, Sonnyjim has put in work with American rappers like Conway The Machine and Chris Crack. Soon, Sonnyjim will team up with the London producer known as the Purist for a new album called White Girl Wasted. The LP features contributions from heavyweights like DJ Premier and Madlib, and its first single “Barz Simpson” is a team up with two of rap history’s all-time great enigmas, Jay Electronica and the late MF DOOM.
Stereogum
Watch Grace Ives Make Her Late Night TV Debut On Kimmel
The New York alt-pop singer Grace Ives released her new album Janky Star in June. Last night, she promoted it with a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! — her debut late night TV performance. Introduced by guest host Desus Nice, she sang “Lullaby,” the album’s flickering and wispy lead single and closing track. Watch the performance below.
Stereogum
Mini Trees – “Let Down” (Radiohead Cover)
Mini Trees are a self-described “living room pop” project from LA, led by Lexi Vega and signed to Run For Cover. Last year they released an impressive debut album called Always In Motion, and today they have released an attention-grabbing cover of “Let Down,” the timeless stunner from Radiohead’s OK Computer. Vega does a good job of recapturing the important sonic flourishes of the original while applying a bit of her own vibe, subbing in some bedroom-pop elements while maintaining the song’s grandeur. If, like me, you have an insatiable hunger for any and all Radiohead covers, you’ll want to check it out. But “Let Down” might merit a listen even if you’re agnostic about Thom Yorke and friends, if only for how the song spotlights Vega’s own talent. Listen below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Sweet Moment With A Young Fan Named Kendrick Attending His First Concert
Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers tour rolled through Detroit on Sunday. At Little Caesars Arena, a young boy named Kendrick was in the front row holding a sign that read, “My name is Kendrick. This is my 1st concert. Can we take a pic,” as seen on his dad’s Instagram Story highlights. (According to a recent post from his dad, the kid is nine years old.) Rather than a pic, the elder Kendrick gave the younger Kendrick a speech during the show, telling him he can be whatever he wants to be in this life. Afterward, he wrote the kid a note as well, which read:
Stereogum
Olivia Rodrigo Will Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette are from different places and different times, but they’ve got a lot in common. Both singer-songwriters are former child stars, and both of them got galactically famous by making intense, emotional breakout songs there are almost certainly about sitcom doofs. Back in May, Alanis Morissette was a surprise guest at an Olivia Rodrigo show in Los Angeles. Together, they performed “You Oughta Know,” a song that came out eight years before Rodrigo was born. Next month, they’ll share a stage again. This time, though, Rodrigo will be inducting Alanis into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.
Stereogum
Blood Orange & Fleet Foxes Covered The Same Strokes Song In NYC This Weekend
Two of the biggest indie shows in New York City this weekend — relatively speaking, given that they happened at videos with radically different capacities — were Blood Orange’s surprise appearance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and Fleet Foxes’ concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. As tipster Patrick Nevada points out, at both shows, the headliner performed a cover of the exact same Strokes song.
Stereogum
Martha – “Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?” (Feat. The Futureheads’ Ross Millard)
Back in May, the scrappily melodic UK punks Martha released a new song called “Please Don’t Take Me Back.” As it turns out, that was the title track from Martha’s new album, which is dropping at the end of October. Along with the album announcement today, they’ve released another new track.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Hear Lou Reed’s Previously Unreleased Demo For “Men Of Good Fortune”
The esteemed reissue label Light In The Attic and Lou Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson have been rolling out unreleased Reed material from the forthcoming Words & Music, May 1965, the first in a series of planned albums from Reed’s archives. The album is culled from a tape Reed made with John Cale in 1965 and mailed to himself, which contains the earliest recordings of several Velvet Underground songs and remained sealed in an envelope for more than 50 years. We’ve already heard the tape’s versions of “I’m Waiting For The Man” and “Heroin,” and today we get “Men Of Good Fortune.”
Stereogum
Looks Like The First Fugitive Live Show Was Insane
Fugitive are a new hardcore-infused metal band out of Texas led by former Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez, featuring members of bands like Skourge, Impalers, and Creeping Death. Last Monday, they surprise-released their debut EP Maniac, a visceral, humongous-sounding blend of punk and thrash. And Saturday, Fugitive played their first live set at Wrecking Ball Metal Madness, a one-day indoor festival in Dallas featuring bands like Municipal Waste, Frozen Soul, Malignant Altar, Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds, and recent Band To Watch honorees Undeath. Creeping Death’s Twitter account posted footage of Fugitive’s performance, which looks and sounds totally wild. See for yourself below.
Stereogum
Sound And Fury 2022 Was A Moment For Hardcore
Sound And Fury was a real event. If I’d put enough planning and resources into the effort, I could’ve been there. You could’ve been there, too. Maybe you were. If you were, congratulations. By all accounts, you got to be part of something truly special. If you weren’t, and if you pay any attention to hardcore at all, then there’s a good chance you’ve spent the past couple of weeks watching or rewatching the videos, feeling a combination of intense jealousy and dizzy, disbelieving glee. Something like 5,000 people showed up to a park in Los Angeles for two days of hardcore. That’s something that’s possible now, and we know that because it happened. Even if you were not one of those 5,000 people, that’s a great thing.
Stereogum
Watch Silk Sonic Cover Papa Roach In Surprise Vegas Aftershow
Among the current generation of chart-topping pop artists, you might think that Silk Sonic, the Grammy-anointed duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, would be the least susceptible to nü-metal nostalgia. Silk Sonic’s whole thing is smooth ’70s-style good-time music, not losing your sight, losing your mind, wishing somebody would tell you you’re fine. But if you search hard enough, you might find evidence of Bruno Mars banging System Of A Down and Incubus, or of Anderson .Paak moshing at a sparsely attended hardcore show in Oxnard. So maybe it’s ultimately not that much of a surprise that the group, during a surprise pop-up aftershow Saturday night, took on Papa Roach’s immortal 2000 depression-rager “Last Resort.”
Stereogum
Watch The Chicks Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Tribute To Olivia Newton-John
Among those impacted by the death of Olivia Newton-John this week were country-pop veterans the Chicks. During their show Saturday night at Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington, Natalie Maines described Newton-John as “a worldwide sweetheart,” adding, “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like four until 12. And then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.” The song in question: “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” the torch song from Grease laced with just a bit of twang. Watch the cover unfold below.
Stereogum
Grim Reaper Singer Steve Grimmett Dead At 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal outfit Grim Reaper, has died. He was 62. The news was confirmed via a Facebook post by Grimmett’s son, who wrote: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts. We are utterly heartbroken. sleep tight dad. We we always love you xxx.” No cause of death has been given.
Comments / 1