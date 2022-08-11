ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

deseret.com

Who are the biggest underachievers in Pac-12 football?

One of the biggest shortcomings surrounding Pac-12 football is well-known: The conference — despite being a Power Five league — hasn’t produced a College Football Playoff participant the past five seasons, and has only two in the eight-year history of the playoff. How much of that can...
NFL
deseret.com

Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah

Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
deseret.com

BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com

Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
deseret.com

What opposing coaches are saying about Jaren Hall, Jaxson Dart and Logan Bonner

On Saturday, a piece by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was published in which he asked opposing coaches about 42 of the top quarterbacks in college football. Three of the 42 have direct ties to the state of Utah — BYU’s Jaren Hall (who prepped at Maple Mountain High), Utah State’s Logan Bonner and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, who prepped at Roy and Corner Canyon high schools.
deseret.com

Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?

Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
deseret.com

BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish

Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
deseret.com

Why California will always be big part of Utes’ recruiting footprint

California has long been fertile recruiting ground for Utah’s football program. There are 25 players on Utah’s roster that hail from the Golden State, including stars like quarterback Cam Rising (Ventura) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (Lakewood). “I feel like we’re good examples of guys that enjoy the...
deseret.com

Will Zach Wilson be back for the start of the regular season?

About 40 hours after New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury Friday night that is expected to keep him sidelined for two to four weeks, Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with media on Sunday and was asked about the prognosis for the second-year signal caller out of BYU.
deseret.com

Here’s when Rudy Gobert will reportedly return to Utah for the first time to face the Jazz

Over the past several days, numerous reports have leaked about marquee games on the calendar for the 2022-23 NBA season, such as which teams will play on Christmas Day. On Monday night, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported when the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other for the first time since completing the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a slew of players and draft picks.
deseret.com

Is Joe Flacco ready to stand in for Zach Wilson?

NFL veteran Joe Flacco could get another shot at being a starting quarterback if Zach Wilson’s knee isn’t healed by Week 1. On Sunday, he spoke with reporters about the twists and turns of this preseason and why he likes his current role with the New York Jets.
