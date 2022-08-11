Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
High school football: Kanab’s win over Beaver in Week 1 was unlikely in so many ways
It had been 12 years since the Kanab Cowboys had prevailed over their most storied rival, and when they faced a long field with two minutes remaining last Friday, another impending loss to the Beaver Beavers loomed large. Barely a second after a buzzer sounded across the stadium to signal...
deseret.com
Who are the biggest underachievers in Pac-12 football?
One of the biggest shortcomings surrounding Pac-12 football is well-known: The conference — despite being a Power Five league — hasn’t produced a College Football Playoff participant the past five seasons, and has only two in the eight-year history of the playoff. How much of that can...
deseret.com
Where do Utah and BYU land in ESPN’s preseason college football power rankings?
It’s a busy time for rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season — on Monday, the preseason Associated Press poll was released, one week after the preseason USA Today coaches poll came out. On Tuesday, another major ranking was unveiled: ESPN’s preseason power rankings. For Utah...
deseret.com
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
A look at all of the Top 25 teams Utah FBS schools will play this year
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll is out, and it revealed that two Utah schools — Utah at No. 7 and BYU at No. 25 — will start the 2022 season in the rankings. Utah State, meanwhile, received a pair of votes. The Cougars, Aggies and Utes...
deseret.com
‘Meaningless’ preseason ranking actually meaningful for BYU. Here’s why
It’s been 13 years since BYU appeared in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll, marking a milestone for the program Monday when votes by members of the media were revealed. It’s a big deal if you are an independent BYU. Why?. For a lot of reasons. A 13-year...
deseret.com
BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com
Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
deseret.com
What opposing coaches are saying about Jaren Hall, Jaxson Dart and Logan Bonner
On Saturday, a piece by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was published in which he asked opposing coaches about 42 of the top quarterbacks in college football. Three of the 42 have direct ties to the state of Utah — BYU’s Jaren Hall (who prepped at Maple Mountain High), Utah State’s Logan Bonner and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, who prepped at Roy and Corner Canyon high schools.
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
Who’s recruiting QB Isaac Wilson? Zach Wilson’s brother shined in his first high school start
Isaac Wilson isn’t your typical football recruit. He’s the brother of New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, and before he even made his first high school start, Isaac Wilson was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, though, that first start was quite...
deseret.com
Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?
Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
deseret.com
Utah, BYU football both ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll; Utah State gets votes
Both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 preseason football poll, which was released Monday. The Utes are No. 7, while the Cougars snuck in at No. 25. This comes after Utah was No. 8 in the coaches poll released last week and BYU was unranked but received votes.
deseret.com
Zach Wilson’s knee surgery ‘deemed a success’, per report. What does it mean for his return?
The report on Zach Wilson’s arthroscopic surgery performed Tuesday is a good one. The procedure “was deemed a success,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini first reported Tuesday, after the New York Jets quarterback flew to Los Angeles for the surgery. “There were no surprises from the original diagnosis,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish
Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
deseret.com
Why California will always be big part of Utes’ recruiting footprint
California has long been fertile recruiting ground for Utah’s football program. There are 25 players on Utah’s roster that hail from the Golden State, including stars like quarterback Cam Rising (Ventura) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (Lakewood). “I feel like we’re good examples of guys that enjoy the...
deseret.com
Will Zach Wilson be back for the start of the regular season?
About 40 hours after New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury Friday night that is expected to keep him sidelined for two to four weeks, Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with media on Sunday and was asked about the prognosis for the second-year signal caller out of BYU.
deseret.com
‘It is neck and neck’: BYU’s defense holds its own against prolific offense, maybe even wins the day, in first scrimmage of fall camp
Preseason training camp scrimmages, especially the first ones, are never really great gauges of anything, let alone which unit — offense or defense — has the upper hand through the first eight or so practices of August. Seasoned fans and reporters know a lot of what is reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
Utah football gets commitment from 3-star Hawaiian HS safety Brock Fonoimoana
Late Monday night the Utah Utes got some promising news for the future. Three-star Hawaiian safety Brock Fonoimoana announced on social media that he has committed to Utah, the latest pledge in the Utes’ 2023 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Fonoimoana is rated a 3-star recruit by...
deseret.com
Chase Hansen’s great week: Interception in preseason opener highlights return to the NFL
It was a busy, fulfilling week for former Utah and Lone Peak High star defender Chase Hansen. First, after months of not being on an NFL roster, Hansen re-signed with the New Orleans Saints last Monday. Then on Saturday, he made the most of his opportunity to get on the...
deseret.com
Here’s when Rudy Gobert will reportedly return to Utah for the first time to face the Jazz
Over the past several days, numerous reports have leaked about marquee games on the calendar for the 2022-23 NBA season, such as which teams will play on Christmas Day. On Monday night, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported when the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other for the first time since completing the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a slew of players and draft picks.
deseret.com
Is Joe Flacco ready to stand in for Zach Wilson?
NFL veteran Joe Flacco could get another shot at being a starting quarterback if Zach Wilson’s knee isn’t healed by Week 1. On Sunday, he spoke with reporters about the twists and turns of this preseason and why he likes his current role with the New York Jets.
Comments / 0