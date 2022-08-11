When you’re 18-years-old and you breakup with your boyfriend or girlfriend it feels like the world is going to end, most of us have experienced that pain. But in time the pain goes away and you find a new boyfriend or girlfriend to spend time with. Unfortunately, Bradley Johnson from Midland, Texas will be dealing with the consequences of his overreaction after a breakup for years to come.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO