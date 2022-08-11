ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigate more than $4,000 Boot Barn theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations. Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft

Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One killed in head-on I-20 crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a head-on crash on IH-20 that happened around 3:50 pm on August 12th. Texas Department of Public Safety says that 82-year-old Granvil Lee Oden was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report from Texas DPS revealed that a Freightliner truck was headed east on […]
LOVINGTON, NM
ABC Big 2 News

2 charged after brawl with MPD

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance involving several officers from the Midland Police Department. Damion Hill, 27, and Dwayne Black, 20, have been charged with Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Peace Officer. According to an affidavit, on August 14, multiple officers were dispatched […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Man dies in Midland County crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A crash Friday night has left a Midland man dead. Charles Johnson, 44, was driving westbound on FM 1787 and drove into another lane. Johnson then veered off the roadway into the south ditch and rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander killed in rollover crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a rollover crash that happened late Friday night. The crash report revealed that 44-year-old, Charles Edwin Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Texas DPS, Johnson’s vehicle was headed west on FM 1787 around 11:57 pm on August 12th. Investigators […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in a weekend crash as 24-year-old Tristin John Dugas, of Louisiana.  The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on August 13 in the 8200 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west and struck Dugas as he […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on August 13, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged after crashing into ex’s car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he crashed into his ex’s vehicle, repeatedly, last weekend. Victor Martinez, 35, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area […]
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

NMSP: Head-on collision in Lea County kills Katy, Texas man

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 11, 2022, at about 8:10 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on State Road 128 near milepost 27, west of Jal, NM. The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Kevin F. Montes...
KATY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

11-year-old dies in overnight fire

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 11-year-old girl was killed early Saturday morning in a fire, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. The child has not been identified by law enforcement.  ECSO deputies, along with units from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:17 a.m. […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for escaped prisoner

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive.  Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Person hit, killed by vehicle in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night, Odessa Police said in an information release. On August 13th at approximately 10 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigate grocery store theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month. Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective […]
ODESSA, TX
B106

Wow! Texas Teen in Jail After Breakup and Threating Family Members

When you’re 18-years-old and you breakup with your boyfriend or girlfriend it feels like the world is going to end, most of us have experienced that pain. But in time the pain goes away and you find a new boyfriend or girlfriend to spend time with. Unfortunately, Bradley Johnson from Midland, Texas will be dealing with the consequences of his overreaction after a breakup for years to come.
MIDLAND, TX
KCBD

82-year-old Lovington man dies in semi-truck crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Granvil Lee Oden, 82, died in a crash involving three vehicles, including two semi-trucks. The Lovington, New Mexico, native was driving west on IH-20 in Midland County on Aug 12 just before 4 p.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Jesus Gertrudis Castanon...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

