MPD investigate more than $4,000 Boot Barn theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations. Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and […]
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
One killed in head-on I-20 crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a head-on crash on IH-20 that happened around 3:50 pm on August 12th. Texas Department of Public Safety says that 82-year-old Granvil Lee Oden was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report from Texas DPS revealed that a Freightliner truck was headed east on […]
2 charged after brawl with MPD
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance involving several officers from the Midland Police Department. Damion Hill, 27, and Dwayne Black, 20, have been charged with Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Peace Officer. According to an affidavit, on August 14, multiple officers were dispatched […]
Man dies in Midland County crash
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A crash Friday night has left a Midland man dead. Charles Johnson, 44, was driving westbound on FM 1787 and drove into another lane. Johnson then veered off the roadway into the south ditch and rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Midlander killed in rollover crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a rollover crash that happened late Friday night. The crash report revealed that 44-year-old, Charles Edwin Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Texas DPS, Johnson’s vehicle was headed west on FM 1787 around 11:57 pm on August 12th. Investigators […]
OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in a weekend crash as 24-year-old Tristin John Dugas, of Louisiana. The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on August 13 in the 8200 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west and struck Dugas as he […]
Ector County Sheriff’s Office opens fund for 11-year-old that died in a mobile home fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, a mobile home fire took the life of 11-year-old Azaria Williams in West Odessa. The Ector County Sheriff’s office held a press conference to give an update on the fire. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says that investigators believe the fire started in...
Man charged after crashing into ex’s car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he crashed into his ex’s vehicle, repeatedly, last weekend. Victor Martinez, 35, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area […]
NMSP: Head-on collision in Lea County kills Katy, Texas man
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 11, 2022, at about 8:10 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on State Road 128 near milepost 27, west of Jal, NM. The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Kevin F. Montes...
11-year-old dies in overnight fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 11-year-old girl was killed early Saturday morning in a fire, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. The child has not been identified by law enforcement. ECSO deputies, along with units from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:17 a.m. […]
Crime Stoppers searching for escaped prisoner
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive. Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate […]
Affidavit details events that led to shooting of mom, 2-year-old last week
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, Midland Police arrested 29-year-old Isabel Losoya and 21-year-old Caleb Rodriguez in connection with a shooting that sent one woman and her toddler to the hospital. Both suspects are now facing four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the incident. On […]
OPD investigate grocery store theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month. Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective […]
Wow! Texas Teen in Jail After Breakup and Threating Family Members
When you’re 18-years-old and you breakup with your boyfriend or girlfriend it feels like the world is going to end, most of us have experienced that pain. But in time the pain goes away and you find a new boyfriend or girlfriend to spend time with. Unfortunately, Bradley Johnson from Midland, Texas will be dealing with the consequences of his overreaction after a breakup for years to come.
