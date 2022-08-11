Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
One-on-one interview with Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Exciting, refreshing and challenging are three words new Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman used to describe his first month on the job. During a 20 minute interview with Superintendent Gausman, he spoke on growth within the school district, ongoing efforts to keep schools safe and how each school is prioritizing mental health.
KSNB Local4
Three Huskers head to U.S. Gymnastics Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three Nebraska men’s gymnasts are set to represent the Huskers at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla., this week at the Amalie Arena. The meet runs from Aug. 18-21 and gives the Huskers an opportunity to line up next to an elite field and...
KSNB Local4
Huskers prepare for Ireland game against Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team began installing its game plan for its season-opening game against Northwestern on Tuesday. The Huskers face the Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 27. Nebraska practiced for more than two hours in wet conditions outside Memorial Stadium. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said...
KSNB Local4
UNK football picked 14th in preseason AFCA Top-25
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska-Kearney football team is ranked 14th in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Top 25 preseason poll. A panel of head coaches from around country vote on the poll which comes out on a weekly basis during the regular season. The other weekly poll comes from D2football.com. During the summer, several college football preview magazines/websites released D2 polls as well; UNK ranked in the Top 15 in most of those.
KSNB Local4
UNK football holds first scrimmage of fall camp
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the University of Nebraska-Kearney held their first of three scrimmages of fall camp of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. UNK’s defense wreaked havoc on the gridiron during the friendly competition. “Being able to get back onto the field and back with my teammates...
KSNB Local4
Men’s Basketball: Battle in the Vault matchups set
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Campio Sports announced the matchups for the inaugural Battle in the Vault, which will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In addition to the Huskers’ contest with Queens University which had been previously announced, Mississippi State will face Drake, while Concordia will host Oklahoma Wesleyan. Start times and broadcast information for all three games will be announced at a later date, although Nebraska will play in the evening.
KSNB Local4
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward
SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear...
