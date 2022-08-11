ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Here's What Brittney Griner's Life Will Be Like Inside Russian Penal Colony

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qpkic_0hDYyOiD00
Photo: Getty Images

With the Biden administration's proposed prisoner swap still on hold, WNBA star Brittney Griner will begin serving her nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony.

Last week, a Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years on drug charges nearly six months after authorities found cannabis oil in her bag at a Moscow airport.

Hope for Griner to leave Russia early lies in her lawyers successfully appealing her sentence or the Biden administration sealing the deal on their proposed prisoner exchange .

With both options still in the works, for now, Griner will live in one of the 35 women's penal colonies in Russia.

Each penal colony cell has about 11 feet of private space where up to 60 women sleep in bunk beds, Ivan Melnikov , the vice president of the Russian Department of the International Human Rights Defense Committee, and Yekaterina Kalugina , a Russian human rights activist told People Magazine .

"Brittney is being held in a detention cell within a penal colony," Melnikov said. "At the detention center, the spaces are cramped and there's only a small exercise yard, but there is a benefit to staying there — each day counts as two towards a prison sentence."

Melnikov and Kalugina said the conditions of each colony heavily depend on the prisoner governor, and some are much stricter than others.

Every morning, prisoners "are woken at 6 a.m., they wash, dress, make their beds, stand to attention for the register, go to breakfast and then start an eight-hour working day, usually as seamstresses," Melnikov said.

Outside of their eight-hour-a-day work requirements, prisoner governors usually give their inmates at least 30 minutes of free time where they can "just chat with each other, read a book from the library, write letters home, play sports, play board games and call friends and family," Melnikov added.

According to the Russian human rights activist, prisoners are supposed to receive a wage of $180 per month that can be used to buy items in the prison shop such as toiletries, tampons, cigarettes, fresh fruit and vegetables, and internet service to contact their loved ones.

Experts say the conditions of these colonies are generally difficult. Tuberculosis is common among prisoners as they are left malnourished from limited food supplies and medical care.

However, Griner may be able to serve as a women's basketball coach instead of a seamstress during her eight-hour work days. This decision will be left up to her prison governor.

"I hope that she will be sent to a colony with a lenient governor who allows her to coach basketball in the daytime rather than being a seamstress," Melnikov said. "Prisoners are encouraged to play sports or do yoga and so on, and basketball is popular. I think that would be the best thing for her."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 37

Guest
5d ago

No one cares. Try some stories instead, about other Americans being detained around the world….. Yet not important enough to go on incessantly about. We’d rather hear about them!!!

Reply
17
Edward Shult
3d ago

leave her there for the WHOLE 9 YEAR ,she “F “ up and she found out , maybe she should stand for the National anthem and not hide in the locker. room

Reply
7
Lisa Jackson
3d ago

Then none of the Americans who are in jail there should be released because they all committed a crime in the eyes of Russia. Since you all got something to say about Brittany. See how that sounds but you all want to say it about one but each of them have been found guilty but leave her there and release the rest of them make it make sense. They were all found guilty.

Reply
3
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Sides with Russia Over Brittney Griner

Former President Donald Trump sounds like he wants WNBA player Brittney Griner to stay in a Russian prison. During a podcast appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, the former president voiced his opposition to the U.S. government’s reported offer to swap Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker.
POTUS
Daily Mail

'This hurts': Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead Hollywood stars reacting in outrage to Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape pen through airport

Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday as it was revealed Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for bringing a marijuana pen into the country in February. Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow, and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities expressing their displeasure in various social media...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia

It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Russia Has Reportedly Made Big Admission On Brittney Griner

Russia has reportedly made a big admission when it comes to the situation involving Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. The basketball star was reportedly caught with hash oil in a vape pen at the airport earlier this year.
BASKETBALL
The List

An Update In Brittney Griner's Case Is Offering A Glimmer Of Hope For The Basketball Star

American basketball player Brittney Griner catapulted to fame earlier this year when it was revealed she had been arrested in Russia. She had gone to the war-involved country to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the off-season of the WNBA (via CNN). The arrest was made on the grounds of drug charges, as Griner had been carrying hash oil — otherwise known as cannabis — in the form of vape cartridges. Though she was given the drug with a doctor's recommendation in the U.S., any amount of narcotic substance is highly illegal in Russia. During her trial, Griner expressed that she suffers from pain from basketball-related injuries and used the hash oil to help relieve it (via The Guardian).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonies#Prison#Russian#People Magazine
The Independent

Russian diplomat confirms talks with US to trade Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout

A Russian diplomat has confirmed that Moscow is negotiating a prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner and notorious “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout.The American basketball star was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence in Russia earlier this month over a small amount of cannabis oil that was discovered in her luggage at a Moscow airport.The White House has reportedly offered to swap imprisoned Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US, for the WNBA player and former marine Paul Whelan.“The discussions on the very sensitive topic of an exchange are proceeding via the channels chosen by...
POTUS
CNBC

Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction

WNBA star Brittney Griner's defense team has filed an appeal against her conviction on drug charges in Russia, nearly two weeks after she was sentenced to nine years in jail by a Moscow court. Her lawyer Maria Blagovolina said Monday the defense team had filed the appeal, in a statement...
NBA
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy