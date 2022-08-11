Read full article on original website
Metro lawyers work on a tight deadline to help Afghan families navigate paperwork
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Afghan refugees in the metro are approaching the one-year anniversary of their arrival in the United States. This also marks an important deadline for their required documentation paperwork. "This is a time of a lot of stress in the Afghan community right now," said...
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich.
How will the new CDC COVID-19 guidelines affect Iowa schools?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Around a week out from the first day of school for many central Iowa schools, parents and students alike might be wondering about COVID-19 guidelines in the classroom. What is the CDC saying?. On Aug. 11, the CDC relaxed guidance for coronavirus, saying the changes...
Mike Pence to visit 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from October 2020. Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit three Iowa cities in support of Republican candidates in the state Aug. 19 and 20. His impending visit further spotlights the possibility of a 2024 presidential run. Pence will...
Iowa State Fair, Day 6 | Decorating a cake and making egg roll in a bowl
Khalil Maycock and Chenue Her of "Good Morning Iowa" on Tuesday got a...
Iowa motorist accused of hitting abortion rights protester
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is...
Winterset pastors sees joy and triumph, not fear, following Sunday church invasion
WINTERSET, Iowa — Members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset are moving forward after a person of interest in an Omaha double homicide hid inside the building Sunday morning. Gage Walter of Omaha was hiding from police but was eventually taken into custody, and no one was hurt...
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates
DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June's primary elections. Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has...
Here's what attendees loved at Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the second day of the Iowa State Fair comes to a close, the first weekend of the summer celebration is on the horizon. Local 5 talked to fairgoers about their favorite parts of the 11-day event as well as what they're looking forward to most.
Following Inflation Reduction Act, insulin prices hurting Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — This past weekend, Iowa Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act through the senate - but one topic didn't make it on the final ticket: capping insulin prices. A cap on the cost of insulin was debated, but it was blocked by Republicans after the senate...
Iowa corn farmers say they're excited for potential of E-15 summer sales
IOWA, USA — Due to a temporary change in E-15 regulations, the Iowa Corn Growers Association believes 2022 will yield record E-15 sales in the state this year. Typically, E-15 sales are restricted in the summer due to the Clean Air Act. That changed this year, after President Biden called on the EPA to issue a one-year emergency waiver.
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa —
Man barricades himself in Winterset church, then taken into custody | Latest updates
WINTERSET, Iowa — A person of interest in a double homicide investigation in the Omaha area is in custody after barricading himself inside a Winterset church Sunday, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department said. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Gage Walter, who allegedly stole a PT Cruiser...
Des Moines Refugee Support: Afghan families still need help
DES MOINES, Iowa — Aug. 30 will mark the one year anniversary of U.S. troops withdrawing from Afghanistan. That withdrawal process sparked an uptick of Afghan refugees coming to the United States for help. "It just feels like we're constantly putting out fires instead of being able to kind...
Iowa State Fair security assures events will be safe, secure
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the start of the Iowa State Fair less than 24 hours away, thousands will flock to the fairgrounds to enjoy the many activities, snacks and thrills there. The Des Moines Police Department says they are working diligently to make it a safe fair from...
Avenue of Breeds offers something for everyone
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking to get up close to some Iowa livestock, the Iowa State Fair Avenue of Breeds is the place for you. Staffed by FFA students, it's an opportunity for them to get experience taking care of the animals and for visitors to meet some very cute animals.
Iowa State Fair food: Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options to try and where to find them
DES MOINES, Iowa —
State fair attendees share thoughts on 'Best New Fair Food' nominees
DES MOINES, Iowa —
Iowa State Fair Day 2: Pottery, woodworking and LEGOs
DES MOINES, Iowa —
LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day. The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information...
