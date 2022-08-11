Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
wraltechwire.com
Tracking Triangle hiring: The numbers – up and down – on big job boards
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Every week for the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report, we track the total number of Triangle-area job openings posted on major job websites, across 20 different searches. Here is the latest data, both good (more openings) and disconcerting (fewer postings) as of Aug. 15. Note: We...
JOBS・
wraltechwire.com
Carbon supplier Asbury Graphite expanding in Robeson County with $17M investment and 22 new jobs
LUMBERTON – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced yet another economic development project that selected the state for expansion on Tuesday morning. According to a statement, Asbury Graphite of North Carolina will expand in Robeson County, investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Along...
wraltechwire.com
4,000 jobs open in tech: These 23 firms are hiring across the Triangle
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Where are there currently jobs open in tech? Well, there are open jobs abound at many of the Triangle’s leading technology employers. And hiring in the state continues to be strong, Brooks Raiford, the president and CEO of NC TECH, told WRAL TechWire on Monday.
wraltechwire.com
Cary-based Livingood Daily tops 133 NC companies on Inc 5000, ranks No. 6 nationally
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – More than 130 privately held companies across North Carolina have cracked the newly published Inc. 5000 list, and collectively they delivered $4.4 billion to the state’s economy in 2021 with a median growth rate of 248%. Criteria for selection include revenue growth rate over...
wraltechwire.com
Community members and groups find a home at the Gig East Exchange
This article was written for our sponsor, Gig East. Even as the world opens back up, remote work is here to stay. In fact, a poll from Gallup found that 45% of U.S. employees were working from home in some capacity during 2021, and nine in ten of those workers wanted to maintain a level of remote work in the future.
wraltechwire.com
August headliners, part I: Previewing upcoming events across the Triangle area
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
wraltechwire.com
Triangle Tweener Fund backs Stashpad, a provider of note-taking software for developers
DURHAM – Stashpad, a graduate of Techstars Anywhere whose founders found Durham and relocated in 2021, now has an investor that is focused only on Triangle-area companies. The company, founded by Cara Borenstein and Theo Marin, announced an investment from the Triangle Tweener Fund. The announcement of the investment...
wraltechwire.com
Venture funding off to strong start in NC this month, filings show
RALEIGH – Venture capital and fundraising through new equity or debt is off to a strong start in August despite concerns about a possible recession, according to numerous SEC filings. Here’s a breakdown of which companies are the lates to be raising funds:. Integra Foods, LLC (Manufacturing) $4,200,000,...
wraltechwire.com
Triangle Amazon workers continue to fight for a union while workers in California walk out
GARNER – A coalition of Amazon employees walked off the job on Monday in California, and the latest walkout is yet another sign of growing strife within Amazon’s workforce and demands for unionization increasing. That includes in the Triangle, as there’s now a worker-led push for establishing an Amazon union at the company’s Garner facility.
wraltechwire.com
August headliners, part II: Statewide preview update for events & deadlines
Here’s our exclusive wrapup of upcoming events happening across North Carolina through the end of August. Included are the latest meetups, conferences, workshops, application deadlines and networking events happening in Asheville, Charlotte, the Triad, Wilmington and other parts of the state. Many events will be held in person, as...
