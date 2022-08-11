ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking Triangle hiring: The numbers – up and down – on big job boards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Every week for the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report, we track the total number of Triangle-area job openings posted on major job websites, across 20 different searches. Here is the latest data, both good (more openings) and disconcerting (fewer postings) as of Aug. 15. Note: We...
4,000 jobs open in tech: These 23 firms are hiring across the Triangle

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Where are there currently jobs open in tech? Well, there are open jobs abound at many of the Triangle’s leading technology employers. And hiring in the state continues to be strong, Brooks Raiford, the president and CEO of NC TECH, told WRAL TechWire on Monday.
Community members and groups find a home at the Gig East Exchange

This article was written for our sponsor, Gig East. Even as the world opens back up, remote work is here to stay. In fact, a poll from Gallup found that 45% of U.S. employees were working from home in some capacity during 2021, and nine in ten of those workers wanted to maintain a level of remote work in the future.
August headliners, part I: Previewing upcoming events across the Triangle area

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – WRAL TechWire keeps tabs on the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines and all things happening in the entrepreneurial, technology and business communities in the Triangle and across North Carolina. Following is a list of events coming up across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel...
Venture funding off to strong start in NC this month, filings show

RALEIGH – Venture capital and fundraising through new equity or debt is off to a strong start in August despite concerns about a possible recession, according to numerous SEC filings. Here’s a breakdown of which companies are the lates to be raising funds:. Integra Foods, LLC (Manufacturing) $4,200,000,...
August headliners, part II: Statewide preview update for events & deadlines

Here’s our exclusive wrapup of upcoming events happening across North Carolina through the end of August. Included are the latest meetups, conferences, workshops, application deadlines and networking events happening in Asheville, Charlotte, the Triad, Wilmington and other parts of the state. Many events will be held in person, as...
