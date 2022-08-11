ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The US should seize the opportunity for global leadership on racial justice

By Ian M. Kysel, Anjana Malhotra, G. Alex Sinha, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NhG1_0hDYwdFw00
Tweet

The United States signed the United Nations racial discrimination treaty in the summer of 1966, less than a year after the passage of the Voting Rights Act and two years after the enactment of the Civil Rights Act. The Senate took another 28 years to consent to ratification.

Even though the treaty has long been the law of the land, it has never been fully implemented. The United States has about as contentious a relationship with the human rights movement as it does with domestic campaigns against racism and xenophobia.

Today and Friday, at United Nations hearings in Geneva, the Biden administration has a chance to commit to real progress on both, as the U.N. Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination examines the U.S.’s record of combating racial discrimination.

In nearly three decades, the U.S. has failed to make enough progress on eliminating discrimination to make good on its treaty obligations. A report published this week by the American Civil Liberties Union and Human Rights Watch (we are co-authors) details many of the biggest shortcomings.

Racial minorities in the U.S. experience much less economic security than their white counterparts — the average white family has many times the wealth of the average Black family — and that racial wealth gap has actually grown since the U.S. signed up to the treaty. Black and brown communities endure severe disadvantages due to the ongoing effects of discriminatory policies in land and home ownership, denial of health care and segregation in education. The ongoing COVID pandemic has only exacerbated these disparities.

In our view, there are three key areas where decisive executive action by the Biden administration could significantly improve U.S. compliance with this important treaty: reparations, criminal justice and immigration.

First, the Biden administration could announce a federal commission (and more actively support pending legislation) to develop reparations proposals for the descendants of enslaved peoples. The review of the U.S. record comes at a moment of reckoning with the legacies of enslavement, colonial rule and racism worldwide. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has called on the U.S. and other governments to make this a “turning point” in her recent report on racial discrimination and excessive use of force by law enforcement.

President Biden could lead on this issue by taking executive action creating a reparations commission and by supporting initiatives to address the enduring legacy of slavery. A reparations commission would be empowered to explore a full range of remedial policies that could eliminate discrimination in — and promote substantive equality across — wealth, income, health and maternal mortality, access to social services and educational opportunities. The administration should also direct this commission to assess whether establishing minimum federal benefit levels would alleviate persistent racial disparities in these areas. The Biden administration has the perfect opportunity this week to advance remedial principles enshrined in the U.N. racial discrimination treaty and make reparations a part of federal policy.

Second, the Biden administration could announce a set of federal reforms to be implemented by the Department of Justice. Much (though by no means all) of the systemic racism embodied in the U.S. leadership as the preeminent incarceration nation is driven by state and local law enforcement and prosecutors disproportionately enforcing laws forged in a context of white supremacy. But the federal government has a lot of power and influence to wield.

For instance, the Biden administration can declare a moratorium on the federal death penalty; pursue commutation of all federal death sentences; establish a presumption of release for those serving unjust, excessive sentences by issuing mass, categorical clemency grants; fund local pilot programs that explore alternatives to policing and pre-trial incarceration; condition federal funds to law enforcement on robust early warning and accountability systems (rather than funding more policing); and, finally, unconditionally decline to prosecute children as adults in the federal system.

The Department of Justice could also study the need to abolish the exception in the Constitution’s 13th Amendment that permits forced labor as punishment for a crime. These steps — all within the power of the president and attorney general — would bring the U.S. into greater compliance with the U.N. racial discrimination treaty and serve as a clarion call for justice reform actions to be taken around the country that would dismantle major drivers of racism in the abuse of state power.

Third, the Biden administration could take decisive action aimed at reducing discrimination in the enforcement of immigration laws. The U.S. has acknowledged to the U.N. that “discrimination against immigrants” is one factor driving the “subtle and elusive” forms of discrimination that “persist in American society.” The administration can take immediate action to address those forms of discrimination by phasing out immigration detention — starting with immediately shuttering facilities where officials have repeatedly abused immigrants’ rights — and establishing a clear prohibition on the use of racial profiling in border or immigration enforcement.

Federal power should never be differentially applied by law enforcement based on actual or perceived race, ethnicity, religion, nationality or English proficiency, and the Biden administration has the power to operationalize that principle. At the state level, the Department of Justice could bring civil rights litigation to eliminate discriminatory local initiatives targeting immigrants, such as Texas’ Operation Lonestar. Finally, the administration could study immigration laws that must be repealed or reformed because they effectuate racial animus or have a discriminatory effect, as one federal judge has found in relation to the federal illegal reentry statute. Actions like these would reduce racial disparities in immigration enforcement and help the U.S. live up to the commitment it made decades ago when it signed up to the treaty to protect migrants’ rights as human rights.

This is a special moment in the fight for racial justice in the U.S. On the heels of the Trump administration, which often framed its policies in explicitly racist or xenophobic terms and against the stark racial disparities in COVID’s toll, the public is especially conscious of the importance of valuing Black and brown lives degraded by systemic racism. The Biden administration has already signaled a willingness to take up the cause of eliminating discrimination by promoting racial equity.

Hearings this week in Geneva will show just how far the U.S. has to go. President Biden should take advantage of this singular opportunity to recognize the work that remains to be done — and to begin to do it.

Ian M. Kysel is an assistant clinical professor of Law at Cornell Law School. Anjana Malhotra is a senior attorney at the National Center for Law and Economic Justice. G. Alex Sinha is an Associate professor at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Justice#Racial Profiling#Voting Rights#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The United Nations#Senate#The U N Committee
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro rallies his 'army'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro often talks about his "army," the die-hard supporters who fueled his winning campaign four years ago. Many Brazilians fear if he loses, Bolsonaro could try to follow in the footsteps of his political role-model, former US president Donald Trump -- currently under investigation by a Congressional committee for his rejection of his 2020 election loss and role riling up rowdy supporters who attacked the Capitol in Washington in a bid to stop Congress from confirming the result.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term, Cheney...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

The Hill

663K+
Followers
78K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy