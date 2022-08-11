ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

States With the Most Bankruptcies

By Smartest Dollar
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ytu7f_0hDYwZfu00

After years of encouraging downward trends, bankruptcies in the U.S. could once again be in focus. With the economy potentially facing a recession, inflation eating into budgets, lenders raising interest rates, and some industries seeing major layoffs, households are starting to feel greater financial pressures that could make it harder to keep up with debt payments and cause bankruptcies to rise again. But bankruptcies in the U.S. are spread unevenly across geography. Researchers calculated the number of bankruptcies in 2021 per million residents, then ranked states accordingly.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy