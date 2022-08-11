Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
klin.com
Shots Fired At Lincoln Home Occupied By Five People
Lincoln Police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighborhood near 28th and T Street around 9:45 Monday night. “Officers arrived and discovered a residence in that area had been struck three times by gunfire,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “A resident in the area reported hearing four gunshots then seeing people running northbound from the area.”
1011now.com
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
NebraskaTV
Teen arrested, another taken to juvenile facility after burglarizing GI garage
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Iowa man was arrested and another teen was taken to a juvenile facility after they allegedly broke into a garage and were later found with stolen cards. Rudolfo Penaflor Jr., 18, was arrested for burglary. A 15-year-old male was taken to a juvenile detention...
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
1011now.com
House struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating another case of shots being fired near 29th and T Streets. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday night, when officers were called to the area on reports of gunshots being heard. Police arrived and, during the course of the...
kfornow.com
Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
KETV.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
kfornow.com
Rifle Found In Dead Man’s Run Near East Park Theaters
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–Lincoln Police are working to find out how a gun got into Dead Man’s Run, the creek that runs through portions of north and east Lincoln, and who it belongs to after it was found around 8 o’clock Sunday night by a 20-year-old woman just north of the East Park Cinema theaters.
WOWT
Victim found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha late Monday. Omaha Police officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue at 11:35 p.m. said they found someone dead in a vehicle at the scene, the OPD report states.
klin.com
Two Men Robbed At Lincoln Apartment Building
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery in the 800 block of N. 26th Street. “Arriving officers made contact with two male victims who reported they were threatened by two men armed with knives in the lot of their apartment building, between midnight at 2:00 a.m.,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
York News-Times
York man takes plea deal in case of resisting arrest with deadly weapon
YORK – David L. Anderson, 35, who is listed in court documents as a transient living in York, has taken a plea agreement in a case where he was charged with six felonies including attempt of a Class 1 felony, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, assault of an officer and making terroristic threats.
News Channel Nebraska
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage, Omaha Police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several gunshots were heard in a parking garage Sunday morning. Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It happened around 10 a.m.Sunday before the mall opened. It’s not known if anyone was injured in...
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
1011now.com
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York man after locating more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week. The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. CT Thursday. While on patrol near Hershey, a trooper observed an...
kfornow.com
One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff seeks information about van in possible abduction attempt
SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office posted a bulletin about a possible abduction attempt in Syracuse. The sheriff’s office posted photographs of a white, Chrysler Town & Country with a silver or chrome stripe on the sides. The driver was described as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic male with a goatee.
ems1.com
Judge dismisses Neb. EMTs from lawsuit over woman's death
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The family of a woman who died of alcohol toxicity at the Sarpy County Jail in 2018 has lost its wrongful death lawsuit against the police, rescue workers and jailers after she was taken to jail instead of a hospital. Danielle Harbison's blood-alcohol content was 0.34%,...
