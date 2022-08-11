Read full article on original website
Related
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
thedigitalfix.com
Marvel’s Phase 5 explained – what’s next for the MCU?
What’s happening in Marvel’s Phase 5? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige officially confirmed that the current era of the MCU is titled The Multiverse Saga. Yes, Marvel Studios is diving headfirst into alternate universes and introducing different versions of some of the biggest characters from across the Marvel pantheon of heroes and villains.
thedigitalfix.com
Fast and Furious 10 star calls action movie “an incredible ride”
Alan Ritchson, the giant of a man who plays Jack Reacher on Prime Video, has wrapped filming on Fast and Furious 10, or Fast X. He has posted a video on his Instagram, in which he bids a fond farewell to the Fast set and says that he’s on his way to start filming Reacher season two.
thedigitalfix.com
Guillermo del Toro’s horrifying Netflix series coming in October
Netflix has released a teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. This Halloween – for how could it be any other time? – eight chilling stories will be released across four nights of double features. The directors across the series include David...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick prequel TV series coming 2023 to Peacock
John Wick fans rejoice because new content is heading your way. The long-awaited John Wick TV series, The Continental, is officially heading to the streaming service Peacock – and will be available to watch exclusively sometime in 2023. The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick movies, and...
thedigitalfix.com
Predator actor wants to be Jason Voorhees next
The actor and stuntman who had to don the Predator suit for the latest movie in the franchise – Prey – is 6 foot 9. Dane DiLiegro had to learn to parkour, and did a neck strengthening regime in order to prepare to take on the weight of the heavy suit. Visibility was also a challenge, what with his head being in the neck of the suit.
thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Kaluuya doesn’t care for Logan Paul’s Nope review
Generally speaking, the new Jordan Peele movie Nope has enjoyed a positive reception. YouTube and social media creator Logan Paul wasn’t a fan, calling the science fiction movie “one of the worst movies” he’d seen in some time. Daniel Kaluuya, who stars in Nope, has now...
thedigitalfix.com
Indiana Jones 5 will be “badass”, says Boyd Holbrook
Boyd Holbrook is currently promoting his role as the supremely creepy Corinthian in Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series on Netflix. But, he has another exciting project coming up, and that’s Indiana Jones 5. Holbrook is reteaming with director James Mangold after previously appearing in Logan alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House
In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which movies are going to become smash hits and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his 70s fame.
‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Promises “New Version” of Panem and Games
When audiences settle in for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, they should be ready to enter a different version of the annual Hunger Games. In a first look at the upcoming Hunger Games prequel for Vanity Fair, the movie’s director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson tease how they plan to bring Suzanne Collins’ prequel to the big screen. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts 'Euphoria' Star Hunter Schafer'Hunger Games' Prequel Enlists 'West Side Story' Star Josh Andres Rivera An origins story of the Hunger Games villain President Coriolanus Snow,...
Finlay Christie review – TikToker’s vindication of Gen Z
In his debut fringe show OK Zoomer, the 22-year-old comic bounces between optimism and fatalism, delivering gags with a sly twinkle
thedigitalfix.com
Kiefer Sutherland turned down Robin in Tim Burton’s Batman
Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie is regarded as one of the best iterations of the Dark Knight on screen, but we very nearly got a young Robin to go alongside our hero. The superhero movie role was even offered to Kiefer Sutherland at the time, but the actor turned down the opportunity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
How do you watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? The Z Fighters are back for another anime movie, and finally – finally – Gohan and Piccolo are the stars of the show. Two decades removed from the Cell Games, we get to see more of Gohan’s potential.
thedigitalfix.com
Courteney Cox shares video to celebrate wrapping Scream 6
Things are certainly moving apace with the Scream franchise since it’s been rebooted. Scream 5 was only released earlier this year (January 2022), and now filming on Scream 6 has already wrapped. Or at least, one of its main stars – Courteney Cox – has finished filming her scenes. Cox is the only original character left, after poor Dewey (David Arquette) finally bought it, and Neve Campbell decided not to return over a pay dispute.
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s exactly when Rings of Power will release on Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video has announced the exact premiere dates and times internationally for The Rings of Power – the Lord of the Rings prequel series. The series will be shown weekly on Fridays, after a double-episode premiere. The two-episode global series debut will be at 9pm Eastern (NYC) on September...
thedigitalfix.com
David Fincher hid Starbucks cups everywhere in Fight Club
The first rule of Fight Club is you don’t talk about Fight Club. The first rule of writing about Fight Club is that you open every article with that quote. Sorry, we don’t make the rules; we just rigidly enforce them. Anyway, David Fincher’s Fight Club is, as far as thriller movies go, a mind-bending masterpiece.
thedigitalfix.com
Severance season 2 is filming “pretty soon”, says Adam Scott
Severance has fast become one of the most talked-about products of the streaming service Apple TV Plus, with the high-concept drama series receiving plaudits for its mind-bending story and exceptional acting. We can’t wait for Severance season 2, and according to star Adam Scott, filming of the new season is starting “pretty soon.”
thedigitalfix.com
Halle Berry almost got her own James Bond spin-off
Over the years, the James Bond movies have become a regular fixture in tinsel town, with each generation ushering in a new 007 actor. However, the spy movie franchise lacks a central female character, and in 2002 Halle Berry was set to make history by changing that fact. According to Indie Wire, a spin-off James Bond movie led by the actor was in the works before being killed by MGM studios.
thedigitalfix.com
Daredevil in She-Hulk is a “very much planned” role
We will finally see the return of Daredevil on our screens, as he is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk, and his role is something that has been very carefully planned. She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao have not revealed exactly how this version of the MCU character relates to Charlie Cox’s previous portrayal, but bringing him into the TV series sounds like a very conscious effort.
thedigitalfix.com
Unused Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares
The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
Comments / 0